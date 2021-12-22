Ziyakhala! Today is the day rapper Cassper Nyovest claims he’s gonna knock Slik out

Today is the day for the big guns to come out and play in the boxing ring.

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is more than ready to knock out podcaster Slik Talk in their Fame vs Clout boxing match.

Taking to Twitter, the rapper said he has his sights set on teaching the podcaster a lesson for all those who had been cyberbullied.

Slik rose to fame for his acid tongue about celebs. Cassper caught wind of his antics and challenged Slik to a fight in the ring.

"Today is the day I get to knock someone out for talking s**t on the internet. I can't f****ng wait to meet you in the ring Slik Talk. This hiding you getting isn't only for you. Ima f**k you up on behalf of all the keyboard warriors and you cyberbullies."

Slik hit back, telling Cassper it is not too late to cancel the match, and he will forget and pretend like nothing ever happened if he does.

Cassper responded to the clip and said he watched it to get amped up for the beating Slik is about to get from him tonight.

"Watched this this morning just to get myself in the mood. It's not what he's saying that p***es me off because that's all lies. It's his voice that irritates me. Time to switch this Chubby Chipmunk up."

In another tweet the rapper said he would not be surprised if Slik didn't show up for the match, and told his fans to wait and see.

The fight is scheduled for 9pm tonight.