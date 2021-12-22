TshisaLIVE

Ziyakhala! Today is the day rapper Cassper Nyovest claims he’s gonna knock Slik out

‘Time to switch this Chubby Chipmunk up’

22 December 2021 - 12:59 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Slik Talk and Cassper Nyovest's big fight is happening tonight.
Slik Talk and Cassper Nyovest's big fight is happening tonight.
Image: Twitter

Today is the day for the big guns to come out and play in the boxing ring.

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is more than ready to knock out podcaster Slik Talk in their Fame vs Clout boxing match.

Taking to Twitter, the rapper said he has his sights set on teaching the podcaster a lesson for all those who had been cyberbullied.

Slik rose to fame for his acid tongue about celebs. Cassper caught wind of his antics and challenged Slik to a fight in the ring. 

"Today is the day I get to knock someone out for talking s**t on the internet. I can't f****ng wait to meet you in the ring Slik Talk. This hiding you getting isn't only for you. Ima f**k you up on behalf of all the keyboard warriors and you cyberbullies."

Slik hit back, telling Cassper it is not too late to cancel the match, and he will forget and pretend like nothing ever happened if he does. 

Cassper responded to the clip and said he watched it to get amped up for the beating Slik is about to get from him tonight.

"Watched this this morning just to get myself in the mood. It's not what he's saying that p***es me off because that's all lies. It's his voice that irritates me. Time to switch this Chubby Chipmunk up."

In another tweet the rapper said he would not be surprised if Slik didn't show up for the match, and told his fans to wait and see.

The fight is scheduled for 9pm tonight. 

‘Call me Slik money Mayweather’ — YouTuber SlikTalk reacts to boxing match

"I'm not gonna lie to you Cassper, I'm doing it for the money."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Can Slik Talk even fight? Tweeps react to 'Fame vs Clout' fight between Cassper Nyovest &Slik Talk

"Slik Talk is just in it for the money ... The dude didn't even ask for some time to train first," claimed one user.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Cassper Nyovest says he'll give Slik Talk an extra 100k if he knocks him out

"I can put my money where my mouth is ... if Slik Talk knocks me out, I'll give him an extra 100 thousand."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. MaMkhize clears the air on Sithelo Shozi, slams 'arranged marriage' claims TshisaLIVE
  2. 'We love your art but we cannot dance to the tunes of corruption' — Maimane ... TshisaLIVE
  3. New Mzansi celebrity couples who broke the internet in 2021 TshisaLIVE
  4. Thokozani! 5 celebs who proudly accepted their ancestral calling in 2021 TshisaLIVE
  5. LISTEN | Here's why polygamist Musa Mseleku is against polyandry TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA's cannabis industry growing fast, but insiders say regulations are limiting ...
Horrific wait for justice for Angelique