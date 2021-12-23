TshisaLIVE

'He thought the ring was YouTube': Inside Cassper Nyovest and Slik Talk's boxing match

23 December 2021 - 08:15 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Cassper Nyovest aka 'Iron Mic' worn the Fame vs Clout boxing match
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

One minute and thirty seconds into the third round and it was all over.

It didn't take rapper Cassper Nyovest long to knock out outspoken YouTuber Slik Talk, keeping his promise to do so.

Slik's fists barely touched the rapper's face and he was stammering after a few blows from Cassper.

After suffering defeat the Slik said he respected the rapper's form, but wouldn't take the L. He blamed the loss on a lack of preparation, after only agreeing to the fight a few weeks ago.

Tweeps were not impressed with the presentation of the match: from the venue, to the commentary, fight itself and Slik Talk's poor performance.

However they took their hats off to the podcaster for at least showing up for the bout. 

The match was live streamed on Wednesday evening and among the crowd were familiar faces in celebville, including Mihlali, NaakMusiq, Lasizwe, Somizi, L-Tido and Big Zulu.

The match was barely over and tweeps were already speculating over who should climb in the ring next, with Big Zulu, Somizi, AKA and Prince Kaybee all on the list.

The rapper will apparently be going head to head with musician NaakMusiq in Sun City next year, a decision which tweeps believe might be a mistake for the rapper. 

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
