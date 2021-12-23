'He thought the ring was YouTube': Inside Cassper Nyovest and Slik Talk's boxing match
One minute and thirty seconds into the third round and it was all over.
It didn't take rapper Cassper Nyovest long to knock out outspoken YouTuber Slik Talk, keeping his promise to do so.
Slik's fists barely touched the rapper's face and he was stammering after a few blows from Cassper.
After suffering defeat the Slik said he respected the rapper's form, but wouldn't take the L. He blamed the loss on a lack of preparation, after only agreeing to the fight a few weeks ago.
Cassper Nyovest wins #FameVsClout beating out Slik Talk in 2 rounds. pic.twitter.com/ecWfTuLr4j— Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) December 22, 2021
Tweeps were not impressed with the presentation of the match: from the venue, to the commentary, fight itself and Slik Talk's poor performance.
However they took their hats off to the podcaster for at least showing up for the bout.
The match was live streamed on Wednesday evening and among the crowd were familiar faces in celebville, including Mihlali, NaakMusiq, Lasizwe, Somizi, L-Tido and Big Zulu.
#FameVsClout— Connie Mathe🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 (@connie_mathe) December 22, 2021
Imagine getting the worst beating of your life and people busy shouting " We want more "
Fame vs Clout pic.twitter.com/9DlHGfbVNk
Man above all things, I really respect Slik Talk for actually pulling up like he said he would. 😂🤝— Tweezy (@TweezyZA) December 22, 2021
This is where I knew it's over for Slik Talk aka cyber bully. Prince Kaybee R100k pic.twitter.com/ZBBtasYJ0p— Sizwe seAfrika (@dbuwa) December 22, 2021
The match was barely over and tweeps were already speculating over who should climb in the ring next, with Big Zulu, Somizi, AKA and Prince Kaybee all on the list.
The rapper will apparently be going head to head with musician NaakMusiq in Sun City next year, a decision which tweeps believe might be a mistake for the rapper.
Cassper's next opponents are in this order.. Naakmusiq, Prince Kaybee, AKA and Somizi #FameVsClout pic.twitter.com/kaLH2kZiUf— Karabo (@karabeast24) December 22, 2021
Cassper should've just picked Big Zulu. Naakmusiq is going to show him flames 😂😂#FameVsClout pic.twitter.com/p9kC34TG4Z— Karabo (@karabeast24) December 22, 2021
