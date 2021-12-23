'He thought the ring was YouTube': Inside Cassper Nyovest and Slik Talk's boxing match

One minute and thirty seconds into the third round and it was all over.

It didn't take rapper Cassper Nyovest long to knock out outspoken YouTuber Slik Talk, keeping his promise to do so.

Slik's fists barely touched the rapper's face and he was stammering after a few blows from Cassper.

After suffering defeat the Slik said he respected the rapper's form, but wouldn't take the L. He blamed the loss on a lack of preparation, after only agreeing to the fight a few weeks ago.