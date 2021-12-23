Khosi Ngema gushes about her real life sisterhood with Ama Qamata

Blood and Water stars Khosi Ngema and Ama Qamata have developed a sisterhood off the set and we're here for it.

In the Netflix drama series, the two actors star as long-lost sisters Puleng and Fikile, and their close screen relationship has translated into reality with them developing a close bond and Khosi saying it feels like they've known each other “for a very long time”.

Recalling the day they met, Khosi told TshisaLIVE that being the two youngest on set and the two leads made it easy for them to naturally gravitate towards each other.

“From season one we met for the first time and we hit it off. For us it was because we were the two leads and really young. We just held on to each other and it's developing. Our friendship is still young but it feels like we've known each other for a very long time. We just get each other and I'm pretty lucky for that,” she said.