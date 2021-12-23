TshisaLIVE

Khosi Ngema gushes about her real life sisterhood with Ama Qamata

23 December 2021 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Khosi Ngema on her growing friendship with her co-star Ama Qamata.
Khosi Ngema on her growing friendship with her co-star Ama Qamata.
Image: Instagram/ Khosi Ngema

Blood and Water stars Khosi Ngema and Ama Qamata have developed a sisterhood off the set and we're here for it.

In the Netflix drama series, the two actors star as long-lost sisters Puleng and Fikile, and their close screen relationship has translated into reality with them developing a close bond and Khosi saying it feels like they've known each other “for a very long time”.

Recalling the day they met, Khosi told TshisaLIVE that being the two youngest on set and the two leads made it easy for them to naturally gravitate towards each other. 

“From season one we met for the first time and we hit it off. For us it was because we were the two leads and really young. We just held on to each other and it's developing. Our friendship is still young but it feels like we've known each other for a very long time. We just get each other and I'm pretty lucky for that,” she said.

Gushing over their friendship, Ama said she was grateful to have Khosi alongside her throughout her journey since she gained stardom.

“If it isn’t obvious already, I’m pretty obsessed with this girl. I couldn’t have dreamt of a better person to walk on this journey with me. Khosi Ngema I love you ..." she wrote.

Take a look at some of our favourite moments of them together below:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

'Blood & Water' star Khosi Ngema launches a jewellery collection

"I'm blessed that I am able to dabble in something like this," said the young star.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

US actress Gabrielle Union celebrates ‘Blood & Water’ star Khosi Ngema

"Khosi is only 21 years old and is already killing the game," Gabrielle Union said of the Blood & Water star.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

WATCH | ‘Blood & Water’ official trailer drops & the drama is enticing!

It's almost time for the Parkhurst High squad to return!
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Mzansi reacts to Netflix's 'Blood & Water' season 2 date announcement

"The coolest kids in Africa are back with another season!!" - Ama Qamata
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. MaMkhize clears the air on Sithelo Shozi, slams 'arranged marriage' claims TshisaLIVE
  2. LISTEN | Here's why polygamist Musa Mseleku is against polyandry TshisaLIVE
  3. 'We love your art but we cannot dance to the tunes of corruption' — Maimane ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Dineo Ranaka takes aim: 'Try build your clout on my name, just try!' TshisaLIVE
  5. Trevor Noah files lawsuit against New York Hospital for alleged botched surgery TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA's cannabis industry growing fast, but insiders say regulations are limiting ...
Horrific wait for justice for Angelique