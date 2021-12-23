TshisaLIVE

LISTEN | Boity Thulo explains why she is not practising as a sangoma

23 December 2021 - 07:00 By Joy Mphande
Boity Thulo has not yet started practising as a sangoma.
Image: Instagram/ Boity Thulo

Boity Thulo has opened up about her spiritual journey since revealing she became a traditional healer in 2018.

While the rapper has always spoken up about how her spiritual journey had helped her expose the true friends in her life, fans have wondered how she manages to keep her career and spiritual practices afloat.

During an interview with TshisaLIVE, Boity revealed she has not yet started practising as a sangoma.

“I am a sangoma but I haven't been physically practising, it's not a part of my journey as yet. How it works with ancestors is that they need you to sit down and start the work of consulting and that's the path that they put you on then it will come,” she said.

Apart from being a renowned E! People's Choice Award nominee, Boity Thulo's budding rap career is still on the up-and-up and she says she wants to focus on growing her career in the entertainment business.

“At the moment everything has just been career-based and my career growing so in tune and wholeheartedly with ubungoma,” she said.

While Boity says she's waiting for guidance from her ancestors on the right time to embark on that path, she says she's grateful to have her mother, Modiehi Thulo — who is a practising sangoma — to look up to when her time comes.

“My mom is actually the one now who has kind of taken over. She's the one that consults, she gets clients and it's wonderful to watch and see and it's inspiring because at least I have someone to look to when my time comes ... my ancestors have placed me on a different platform which is my career and I think when the time comes they'll tell me and I'll definitely embark on the practising part.”

Listen to the full conversation here: 

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
