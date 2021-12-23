Mmusi Maimane takes fresh shots at ANC with Cassper vs Slik Talk snap

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has used the hype around Cassper Nyovest and Slik Talk's boxing match to take a jab of his own at the ANC.

The rapper made light work of his smack-talking opponent, knocking him out as promised.

The match was called off one minute and thirty seconds into the third round after the ref called a knockout. It was hardly a contest, with Slik's fists barely touching Cassper's face.

It also didn't take a lot of blows to put the YouTuber out of his misery.

While social media debated the bout and slammed Slik for not showing up properly, Maimane jokingly compared him to the ANC.