Mmusi Maimane takes fresh shots at ANC with Cassper vs Slik Talk snap

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
23 December 2021 - 09:00
Mmusi Maimane said the ANC, like Slik Talk, made excuses for taking the L.
Image: Alon Skuy

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has used the hype around Cassper Nyovest and Slik Talk's boxing match to take a jab of his own at the ANC.

The rapper made light work of his smack-talking opponent, knocking him out as promised.

The match was called off one minute and thirty seconds into the third round after the ref called a knockout. It was hardly a contest, with Slik's fists barely touching Cassper's face.

It also didn't take a lot of blows to put the YouTuber out of his misery.

While social media debated the bout and slammed Slik for not showing up properly, Maimane jokingly compared him to the ANC.

He also made light of Slik's excuse that he was not prepared for the fight, saying the ANC had only 27 years to prepare and still took an L.

Maimane has always been outspoken on the ANC's alleged failings, telling followers earlier this year that the nation is being “held to ransom” by infighting and factions within the ruling party.

“We must take this power away and give it back to the people,” he added.

