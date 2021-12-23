Mmusi Maimane takes fresh shots at ANC with Cassper vs Slik Talk snap
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has used the hype around Cassper Nyovest and Slik Talk's boxing match to take a jab of his own at the ANC.
The rapper made light work of his smack-talking opponent, knocking him out as promised.
The match was called off one minute and thirty seconds into the third round after the ref called a knockout. It was hardly a contest, with Slik's fists barely touching Cassper's face.
It also didn't take a lot of blows to put the YouTuber out of his misery.
While social media debated the bout and slammed Slik for not showing up properly, Maimane jokingly compared him to the ANC.
The ANC fighting corruption and delivering jobs. pic.twitter.com/Uv6XdBtvXV— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) December 22, 2021
He also made light of Slik's excuse that he was not prepared for the fight, saying the ANC had only 27 years to prepare and still took an L.
BUT I ONLY HAD 27 YEARS TO PREPARE.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) December 23, 2021
The ANC response when the public asks the ANC why they have failed to deliver jobs, services and improve the quality of education. pic.twitter.com/Ctf9FoopNI
Maimane has always been outspoken on the ANC's alleged failings, telling followers earlier this year that the nation is being “held to ransom” by infighting and factions within the ruling party.
“We must take this power away and give it back to the people,” he added.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.