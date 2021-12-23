TshisaLIVE

'Please Step In' host and local HIV activist Angie Diale has died

23 December 2021 - 18:13 By Chrizelda Kekana and Constance Gaanakgomo
Angie Diale, local HIV activist, spokesperson, health and relationships counsellor and host of Mzansi Magic's 'Please Step In' has died.
Image: Supplied

Reality TV show Please Step In host and local HIV activist Angie 'Mam' Angie' Diale has died.

TshisaLIVE confirmed the 57-year-old TV presenter's death on Thursday afternoon through a statement from Mzansi Magic.

Shirley Adonis, channel director of local entertainment, said they were saddened by Diale's death.

Mzansi Magic is saddened by the news of Angie Diale's (Mam Angie) passing. She appeared on Mzansi Magic’s Please Step In for seven seasons in a social intervention programme which focused on assisting those in our society struggling with family relations and dynamics.”

Mam Angie was a celebrated HIV activist and health and relationship counsellor who shared her knowledge graciously with others and always encouraged forgiveness.

“The Mzansi Magic team sends heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans during this difficult time”, said Adonis.

The cause of death is unknown.

In addition to Please Step In, Diale was known for hosting the SABC1's reality entertainment series Relate.

Diale was passionate about communication among the youth, parents and communities. She facilitated It Takes Courage, a curriculum developed to help youth and adults identify their dreams and learn about healthy and unhealthy relationships using churches, schools and street corners to start dialogue.

Messages of condolences have already began flooding the TL on social media.

This is a developing story.

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
