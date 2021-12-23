TshisaLIVE

WATCH | LOL! Stuck on Christmas gift ideas? Trevor Noah has some ideas

Even at the actual birth of Christ, wise men brought gifts because they were ... wise

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
23 December 2021 - 10:30
Trevor Noah has shared his thoughts on Christmas.
Image: Rich Fury/Getty Images

With Christmas Day just a couple of sleeps away, Trevor Noah has joked that it has always been about the coins and capitalism.

In a segment shared by his The Daily Show this week, Trevor said that buying gifts has always been a Christmas thing.

“What is Christmas without money changing hands? Think about it. Imagine Santa is coming to your house. To do what? Just to eat cookies and tell you he was there? The whole point is, he is delivering the gifts. The gifts are bought with money.

He joked that it went all the way back to when Jesus was born.

“Jesus, when he was born, what did the people do? They brought gifts. They didn’t come there empty-handed. Because they were wise men, they knew.

“You come there like a broke**s b**ch: ‘oh, the Son of God has been born. What did you bring?’ Oh, I didn’t think I needed to bring anything’. No, it’s the other way around. Christmas is all about giving.”

He joked that the wise men brought expensive gifts, and said people should buy others gifts they can use later on in life.

“Buy children functional things. I buy babies bitcoin. Yeah, you can thank me in 20 years.”

