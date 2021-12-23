WATCH | Somizi humbled as book sells out

Somizi Mhlongo has thanked his supporters for being “the wind beneath his wings” after the success of his cookbook Dinner At Somizi's: I Am Not A Chef.

Taking to Instagram this week, the star revealed that his book had sold out at the Mall of Africa.

Somizi had a book signing at the mall and shared a video of his supporters standing in a long queue to get their hands on his book.

“When I arrived at 10am, the line was long. By 11 it was longer and the books were sold out again after I doubled the quantity from yesterday. Thank you, my wind beneath my wings, my supporters. Your undying love is the reason I'm still standing. I love you guys. I'm def doing this next year nationally on my own.”

The book clinched the number one best-seller spot when 2021 kicked off. It outsold Mogau Seshoene's The Lazy Makoti's Guide to the Kitchen and the works of food writer Ella Woodward of Deliciously Ella and even world-renowned Jamie Oliver.

Somizi also received top honours when he was nominated in the Celebrity Chef World category at the international Gourmand Awards 2022 earlier this month. He was selected from 1,558 entries from 227 countries.