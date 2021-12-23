TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Somizi humbled as book sells out

“Your undying love is the reason I'm still standing.”

23 December 2021 - 10:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Somizi Mhlongo thanks his supporters for being the wind beneath his wings
Somizi Mhlongo thanks his supporters for being the wind beneath his wings
Image: Instagram/ Somizi Mhlongo

Somizi Mhlongo has thanked his supporters for being “the wind beneath his wings” after the success of his cookbook Dinner At Somizi's: I Am Not A Chef.

Taking to Instagram this week, the star revealed that his book had sold out at the Mall of Africa.

Somizi had a book signing at the mall and shared a video of his supporters standing in a long queue to get their hands on his book.

“When I arrived at 10am, the line was long. By 11 it was longer and the books were sold out again after I doubled the quantity from yesterday. Thank you, my wind beneath my wings, my supporters. Your undying love is the reason I'm still standing. I love you guys. I'm def doing this next year nationally on my own.”

The book clinched the number one best-seller spot when 2021 kicked off. It outsold Mogau Seshoene's The Lazy Makoti's Guide to the Kitchen and the works of food writer Ella Woodward of Deliciously Ella and even world-renowned Jamie Oliver.

Somizi also received top honours when he was nominated in the Celebrity Chef World category at the international Gourmand Awards 2022 earlier this month. He was selected from 1,558 entries from 227 countries. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Halala! Somizi's cook book is a No 1 bestseller

It's only up from here for the self-taught chef!
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

Get a taste of 'Dinner at Somizi's': The celeb shares his fave recipes

Somizi Mhlongo reveals how to make two terrific dishes from his best-selling cookbook: finger-slapping lamb trotters and boozy is'qeda 'koma
Lifestyle
10 months ago

Somizi: ‘2021 was supposed to kill some of us but we serve a living God’

Booked and busy! Somizi Mhlongo celebrates being fully booked for the remainder of 2021.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Nazo! Somizi Mhlongo’s book gets an international nomination

"Nazo. Thanks for your support Africa and SA."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. MaMkhize clears the air on Sithelo Shozi, slams 'arranged marriage' claims TshisaLIVE
  2. LISTEN | Here's why polygamist Musa Mseleku is against polyandry TshisaLIVE
  3. 'We love your art but we cannot dance to the tunes of corruption' — Maimane ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Dineo Ranaka takes aim: 'Try build your clout on my name, just try!' TshisaLIVE
  5. Trevor Noah files lawsuit against New York Hospital for alleged botched surgery TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA's cannabis industry growing fast, but insiders say regulations are limiting ...
Horrific wait for justice for Angelique