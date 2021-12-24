TshisaLIVE

DJ Black Coffee ‘humbled beyond belief’ as his song is featured in new ‘Matrix’ film

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
24 December 2021 - 11:00
Black Coffee is ending 2021 with a bang.
Black Coffee is ending 2021 with a bang.
Image: SUPPLIED

Internationally renowned DJ Black Coffee has added another enormous achievement as 2021 draws to an end.

The DJ revealed his song Inkodlo Kamashimane, which he created in his late father's honour seven years ago, has been featured in the The Matrix Resurrections film starring US superstar Keanu Reeves.

The popular franchise, directed by Lana Wachowski, is in theatres and on streaming platforms. 

Expressing his joy and pride at the achievement, Black Coffee said having his song feature in the popular blockbuster left him “humbled beyond belief”.

Seven years ago after losing my father I made a song dedicated to him. Humbled beyond belief to be wrapping up 2021 with this song. Inkodlo Kamashimane is featured in the new @TheMatrixMovie. RIP Mashimane#GodsVeryOwn.”

Black Coffee has had a phenomenal year despite the pandemic and all the difficulties it brought for artists worldwide.

In addition to having been able to tour, the DJ bagged a Grammy nod this year for his albumSubconsciously.

The star is nominated in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category. He will go up against Illenium, Major Lazer, Marshmello, Sylvan Esso and Ten City for the prestigious award.

Black Coffee has been touring the world for several years, winning awards and acclaim across the planet, including several SA Music Awards, five international DJ Awards and a BET Award.

‘I’m still very single’ — Enhle on claims she’s back with Black Coffee

I'm still very single, not back anywhere. Still my own person. Someone's getting paid to lie." Enhle wrote.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

WATCH | DJ Black Coffee and R3m+ ride: Inside Cassper’s house party

"I can't believe I have an international superstar playing in my backyard on my birthday."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

DJ Black Coffee shares heartfelt conversation he had with Virgil Abloh

"Love you my brother till we meet again."
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Singer Mpho Sebina: Working with Black Coffee and other artists a great experience

"I think the reception has been amazing and a lot of people are learning and discovering me as an artist."
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Here's why polygamist Musa Mseleku is against polyandry TshisaLIVE
  2. LISTEN | Boity Thulo explains why she is not practising as a sangoma TshisaLIVE
  3. Dineo Ranaka takes aim: 'Try build your clout on my name, just try!' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'We love your art but we cannot dance to the tunes of corruption' — Maimane ... TshisaLIVE
  5. MaMkhize clears the air on Sithelo Shozi, slams 'arranged marriage' claims TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA's cannabis industry growing fast, but insiders say regulations are limiting ...
Horrific wait for justice for Angelique