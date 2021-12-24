TshisaLIVE

Ndlozi: Moja Love should have covered Cassper’s boxing match

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
24 December 2021 - 10:00
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weighed in on Cassper and Slik's boxing match.
Image: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has praised rapper Cassper Nyovest for pulling off a successful boxing match, claiming the fight should have been picked up by popular TV channel Moja Love.

Cassper made light work of YouTuber Slik Talk, knocking him out as promised.

The fight was stopped one minute and 30 seconds into the third round after the ref called a knockout. It was hardly a contest, with Slik's fists barely touching Cassper's face.

While social media debated the bout and mocked Slik, Mbuyiseni said the match should have received the support of big broadcasters and channels.

He also suggested a Strictly Come Boxing reality show competition with your celeb favs.

I’m a boxing fan, just saying. Moja Love should have covered that fight and consider a Strictly Come Boxing show.”

Mbuyiseni  was impressed by Cassper's moves and claimed he “will certainly go down in history as the most multifaceted black entertainer of all time”.

He was not the only politician to weigh in on the fight.

Earlier, One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane used Slik's loss to compare him to the ANC.

He also made light of Slik's excuse that he was not prepared for the fight, saying the ANC had only 27 years to prepare and “failed”.

