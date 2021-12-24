OPINION | The beef between Prince Kaybee and Cassper is so 'unnecessary'

Cassper Nyovest and Prince Kaybee have been at each other's throats for the longest time but they've never been vocal about what their tiffs are actually about. Their twars are simple things that don't need to escalate.

There might be something we missed or they might be doing it for clout, a PR stunt maybe, because it doesn't make sense.

The beef Cassper has with AKA was real and we got it, it was some territorial thing, seeing they were both trying to dominate and influence the hip-hop culture.

The one with Prince Kaybee is a little confusing. They are not in the same genre of music, and for all intents and purposes of a beef, it is lacking.

Cassper is solidifying himself as an entrepreneur while Prince Kaybee is a producer who gets where the music industry is going and doesn't mind paving the way for others. See the parallel I'm making? They are each in their own lane and they can coexist without the beef.

Here's a recap of what we (read fans of both parties and bystanders) have had to endure at the hands of the two “big ego” guys:

Beef started when they were comparing their hot bods

They clashed about who had the biggest muscles. Men as old as they are needed to have a beef over their bodies. Mmmkay, who is judging?

We know men sometimes show off to each other about who has the fastest whip, cool kicks or designer clothes, but it seldom becomes spicy and is usually banter between the homies and nothing to write home about.

Cassper went on to RGB and claimed Prince Kaybee wanted to work with him

He went on the celebrity lifestyle show and made claims that Prince Kaybee contacted his manager for a possible collabo between them, but that didn't happen. Cassper turned him down.

This fuelled the beef even more. The rapper said he found it weird that Prince Kaybee continued to talk smack about him.

They've revived their feud — pending boxing match — that never happened. *Sigh*

They reignited their beef when they stepped up to calls made by tweeps to enter the ring together. Cassper replied to a tweet that Prince Kaybee always talks smack about him so it would be better to get in the ring and iron it out.

They've been in a back and forth with this boxing match. Maybe if they get into the ring this will quieten down. I'm not for violence, even if it's a sport. But like the saying goes Yamadoda ay'pheli, so perhaps only a physical fight might solve the beef.