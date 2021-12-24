TshisaLIVE

‘Please Step In’ host and HIV activist Angie Diale died due to pneumonia

She will be buried next week.

24 December 2021 - 13:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Mam' Angie was a celebrated HIV activist and health and relationship counsellor
Mam' Angie was a celebrated HIV activist and health and relationship counsellor
Image: Supplied

Veteran TV presenter and activist Angie Diale has been hailed as someone who effortlessly dedicated her life to helping others.

Tributes have been pouring in since her death was announced yesterday. The Diale family confirmed Mam' Angie's death.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the family said the cause of death was pneumonia and Mam' Angie died on Thursday morning  at Leratong Hospital.

“She was complaining of shortness of breath and was subsequently treated at Tshepo Temba Hospital yesterday and later transferred to Leratong Hospital, where she sadly passed in the early hours. The cause of death has been confirmed to be pneumonia,” the statement read.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, family spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng shared details of the memorial service scheduled for next week.

“The memorial will be held on Monday at 12pm in Meadowlands zone 9, opposite her home,. We will share the details of the funeral. It is going to be on Wednesday.”

Tweeps have been in a state of disbelief and shock since the news broke.

Mam' Angie is survived by her mother Mirriam Mosala, husband Billy Diale, brother Kenosi “Solo” Tau, children Olerato and Tshepa and grandson Oitumetse.

Mam' Angie was a celebrated HIV activist and health and relationship counsellor. She was a reality TV host on Please Step In and presented Relate on SABC1.

Here are some reactions from tweeps who loved the veteran presenter:

'Please Step In' host and local HIV activist Angie Diale has died

TshisaLIVE confirmed the 57-year-old TV presenter's death on Thursday afternoon through a statement from Mzansi Magic.
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

LISTEN | Mam’ Angie: Growing up in a GBV environment allowed me to help others

"The charity work I do is because of my mother and father."
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

IN MEMES | Mzansi heartbroken by last night's episode of Please Step In

Ma Angie was spitting fire.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Here's why polygamist Musa Mseleku is against polyandry TshisaLIVE
  2. LISTEN | Boity Thulo explains why she is not practising as a sangoma TshisaLIVE
  3. Dineo Ranaka takes aim: 'Try build your clout on my name, just try!' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'We love your art but we cannot dance to the tunes of corruption' — Maimane ... TshisaLIVE
  5. MaMkhize clears the air on Sithelo Shozi, slams 'arranged marriage' claims TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA's cannabis industry growing fast, but insiders say regulations are limiting ...
Horrific wait for justice for Angelique