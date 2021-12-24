Slik Talk breaks his silence after ‘embarrassing’ Fame vs Clout boxing match

Tweeps thought it would be a while before they hear the words “Slik Talk is back with another video” after he suffered defeat, but he is back.

He has spoken out for the first time after the boxing match in which he was beaten to a pulp.

Mzansi thought he would sink his head with shame, or at least go on to sing "kumbaya" while the sun sets and wake up a new man.

The YouTuber posted another video after Thursday night's Fame vs Clout match, and he now calls himself a “media personality”.

Instead of the persona Mzansi is used to from him, he was humble and sang praises for Cassper Nyovest and his team.

“You never know how big Cassper Nyovest is until an event like that happens. I've been doing my videos for more than two years, I've trended multiple times, but that was the first time ever after an event like that I'm getting calls from people I thought were dead because of Cassper Nyovest. That's how big this n**ga is.”

Slik said he gained a lot of respect for the rapper, and assured his followers he was paid the money.

Even though he ate humble pie on the evening of the match, he is not planning to make his channel more palatable to people who have previously disapproved of his content.