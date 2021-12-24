TshisaLIVE

Slik Talk breaks his silence after ‘embarrassing’ Fame vs Clout boxing match

‘When he looked into my eyes he saw somebody prepared to die in that ring’

24 December 2021 - 10:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Cassper Nyovest and Slik Talk going head to head in the ring.
Cassper Nyovest and Slik Talk going head to head in the ring.
Image: Twitter/ Cassper Nyovest

Tweeps thought it would be a while before they hear the words “Slik Talk is back with another video” after he suffered defeat, but he is back.

He has spoken out for the first time after the boxing match in which he was beaten to a pulp.

Mzansi thought he would sink his head with shame, or at least go on to sing "kumbaya" while the sun sets and wake up a new man.

The YouTuber posted another video after Thursday night's  Fame vs Clout match, and he now calls himself a “media personality”.

Instead of the persona Mzansi is used to from him, he was humble and sang praises for Cassper Nyovest and his team. 

“You never know how big Cassper Nyovest is until an event like that happens. I've been doing my videos for more than two years, I've trended multiple times, but that was the first time ever after an event like that I'm getting calls from people I thought were dead because of Cassper Nyovest. That's how big this n**ga is.” 

Slik said he gained a lot of respect for the rapper, and assured his followers he was  paid the money. 

Even though he ate humble pie on the evening of the match, he is not planning to make his channel more palatable to people who have previously disapproved of his content.

'He thought the ring was YouTube': Inside Cassper Nyovest and Slik Talk's boxing match

Reaction, celeb spottings and the next boxing match. Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's bout
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Ziyakhala! Today is the day rapper Cassper Nyovest claims he’s gonna knock Slik out

"It's not what he's saying that p****s me off because that's all lies. It's his voice that irritates me."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

RECORDED | Cassper Nyovest fights Slik Talk

The fight, which starts at 9pm, will be broadcast on YouTube.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Here's why polygamist Musa Mseleku is against polyandry TshisaLIVE
  2. LISTEN | Boity Thulo explains why she is not practising as a sangoma TshisaLIVE
  3. Dineo Ranaka takes aim: 'Try build your clout on my name, just try!' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'We love your art but we cannot dance to the tunes of corruption' — Maimane ... TshisaLIVE
  5. MaMkhize clears the air on Sithelo Shozi, slams 'arranged marriage' claims TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA's cannabis industry growing fast, but insiders say regulations are limiting ...
Horrific wait for justice for Angelique