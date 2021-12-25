TshisaLIVE

A politician and family man - 5 times Malema gushed over his wife & family this year

25 December 2021 - 12:00
EFF leader Julius Malema and his wife Mantoa.
EFF leader Julius Malema may be known by many as a staunch politician who spends a lot of his time reciting political slogans and attending rallies, but he is also a family man who often publicly shares his love for his wife, Mantoa.

Here are five times Malema has gushed over his wife and family this year:

'My black Valentine'

Malema celebrated his wife of seven years and the mother of their two sons on Valentine's Day. 

Date nights with the wife 

The couple were dressed in black and white. Mantoa looked stunning in her figure-hugging long black gown.

Mantoa's birthday 

On Mantoa's birthday, Malema reflected on his love for his wife and parenting partnership. 

Kopano's birthday 

Malema's last born child Kopano turned three in February. He celebrated his birthday with a Paw-Patrol themed birthday party.

Ratanang's birthday

Malema also shared a heartfelt birthday message for his son, Ratanang. 

Have the best one, my chief. Unashamedly make your parents proud. Love you, Ratanang,” said Malema. 

