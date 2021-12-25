A politician and family man - 5 times Malema gushed over his wife & family this year
EFF leader Julius Malema may be known by many as a staunch politician who spends a lot of his time reciting political slogans and attending rallies, but he is also a family man who often publicly shares his love for his wife, Mantoa.
Here are five times Malema has gushed over his wife and family this year:
'My black Valentine'
Malema celebrated his wife of seven years and the mother of their two sons on Valentine's Day.
That time I’m trying to outshine Mushavhi @AustinMalema. My black Valentine. 🥰😍😘🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/Z40L4Rczo2— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 14, 2021
Date nights with the wife
The couple were dressed in black and white. Mantoa looked stunning in her figure-hugging long black gown.
Mantoa's birthday
On Mantoa's birthday, Malema reflected on his love for his wife and parenting partnership.
Kopano's birthday
Malema's last born child Kopano turned three in February. He celebrated his birthday with a Paw-Patrol themed birthday party.
Ratanang's birthday
Malema also shared a heartfelt birthday message for his son, Ratanang.
“Have the best one, my chief. Unashamedly make your parents proud. Love you, Ratanang,” said Malema.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.