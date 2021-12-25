SNAPS | Mzansi celebs who said ‘I do’ in 2021 with the most beautiful weddings

This year we've seen some elegant weddings in celebville when Mzansi celebs walked into their happily ever after with the loves of their lives.

Their weddings — if pictures tell the story — were so beautiful and elegant that they left Mzansi wishing them nothing but the best in their unions.

One thing people in showbiz will do is show you how to have a lavish wedding.

Here's a few celebs who tied the knot this year:

Dr Musa and Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni

This couple's love began in the DMs and 11months later Musa popped the question. They posted on their Instagrams with cute captions that warmed the hearts of Mzansi.

They tied the knot in August at their secret white wedding when only close friends and family attended. Since then Musa has been heavily criticised for showing his wifey too much love. The TV personality addressed tweeps and called them out on their fears of surrendering to love.