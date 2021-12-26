Fire! Zari vs Norma Mngoma - The feud that rocked Mzansi in 2021

In one of the most explosive fights of the year, socialite Zarinah 'Zari the Boss Lady' Hassan took on fashionista Norma Mngoma.

The pair made headlines in September when Norma appeared on Lasizwe’s YouTube show Drink Or Tell The Truth, and revealed that she and the SA-based Ugandan businesswoman are no longer besties.

Asked about their fallout, Norma said she had ghosted Zari.

“I’d never talk about that and she doesn’t even know. I stopped talking to her and she started texting me, asking me that I unfollow her and deleted her pictures and I’ve never said anything to her until today.”

She further suggested Zari wasn’t “an honest” person after a chat she had with a mutual friend.

“I didn’t feel the need to ask her because I don’t want a friend who is honest only in my presence but in my absence you’re not.”