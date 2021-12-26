Fire! Zari vs Norma Mngoma - The feud that rocked Mzansi in 2021
In one of the most explosive fights of the year, socialite Zarinah 'Zari the Boss Lady' Hassan took on fashionista Norma Mngoma.
The pair made headlines in September when Norma appeared on Lasizwe’s YouTube show Drink Or Tell The Truth, and revealed that she and the SA-based Ugandan businesswoman are no longer besties.
Asked about their fallout, Norma said she had ghosted Zari.
“I’d never talk about that and she doesn’t even know. I stopped talking to her and she started texting me, asking me that I unfollow her and deleted her pictures and I’ve never said anything to her until today.”
She further suggested Zari wasn’t “an honest” person after a chat she had with a mutual friend.
“I didn’t feel the need to ask her because I don’t want a friend who is honest only in my presence but in my absence you’re not.”
Zari did not take the insinuation lightly and hit back HARD!
She threatened to expose Malusi Gigaba’s estranged wife and suggested there was more to the feud then Norma was letting on.
“I’m living a drama-free life because I no longer hang with fake people like you. You were here for the likes and followers. Every time I tagged you, you got excited when you got followers like a child in a candy store. The real reason behind my break-up with you was more than what your gossiping for TV clout.
“I’m the last person you want to provoke, Norma. I will expose you. I’ll strip you naked. Don’t come for me unless if I have called for you. Your ex-husband will be shocked if he was married to a m**osha or a wife. Come slow, sis, I don’t do drama. I burnt that building. I no longer live there. Peace.”
