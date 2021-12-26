From 28k jackets to bling worth millions! Celeb flexes fans shooketh

While many people spent 2021 indoors or socially distancing from pay cheques, celebs were out there travelling the world and dropping serious coins.

From DJ Maphorisa to MaMkhize and Khanyi Mbau, the rich and famous were setting #LifeGoals on the TL and heating up social media with their flexes.

While the year was filled with flex-upon-flex in celebville, here are five times the splurges left us shooketh.

MASTER KG

You don't create arguably the most viral song of 2020 and not spoil yourself a little.

Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG is seemingly swimming in the moolah, and gave his fans a glimpse into his level when he casually posted a snap of his new Diesel jacket with the price tag attached.

The price on the tag? A cool R28,000.

from the same guy who dropped more than R1m on his Shine Your Light music video with David Guetta and Akon.