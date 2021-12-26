From 28k jackets to bling worth millions! Celeb flexes fans shooketh
While many people spent 2021 indoors or socially distancing from pay cheques, celebs were out there travelling the world and dropping serious coins.
From DJ Maphorisa to MaMkhize and Khanyi Mbau, the rich and famous were setting #LifeGoals on the TL and heating up social media with their flexes.
While the year was filled with flex-upon-flex in celebville, here are five times the splurges left us shooketh.
MASTER KG
You don't create arguably the most viral song of 2020 and not spoil yourself a little.
Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG is seemingly swimming in the moolah, and gave his fans a glimpse into his level when he casually posted a snap of his new Diesel jacket with the price tag attached.
The price on the tag? A cool R28,000.
from the same guy who dropped more than R1m on his Shine Your Light music video with David Guetta and Akon.
I came back from tour With couple of Euros 💶 And I went straight to Sandton @dieselsa To Get Some Drip..swipe next to see more #WeBACK pic.twitter.com/qaAZDLDs6B— MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) September 14, 2021
MAMKHIZE
The reality show star has been living that upper life so it came as no surprise when Minnie Dlamini revealed in April that her first time flying private was in MaMkhize's jet.
And, yes, it was “the biggest on the runaway”.
This year, MaMkhize took the flash to the football pitch, and in October took to the pitch with an envelope filled with cash to hand out to players. One person was heard shouting “Come get your sweets”.
Her club, Royal AM, and its officials were hit with a R1.65m fine for different charges.
Of the initial fine, R1.32m was suspended on condition the same transgressions are not repeated within the prescribed period.
DJ MAPHORISA
If there is one thing Phori is known for besides smash hits and stinging clap backs, it's the Gucci drip.
The amapiano producer is never scared to drop a few digits shy of a phone number on a new outfit, and shocked the TL in March when he headed up north for work.
“It’s a Gucci day. Ready to rock Kenya,” he wrote, showing off his shirt, belt and accessories.
KHANYI MBAU
Khanyi had us shocked, then worried, then relieved, then dancing when she headed to Dubai this year for a baecation.
Sis was living her best life with fancy champers, lavish dinners, endless shopping trips and chill seshs by the pool.
And then she went “missing”.
She later resurfaced in SA and assured everyone she was OK.
She wrote a song about the incident, with the chant “shiti indoda eDubai”, and then returned to the desert kingdom to a royal welcome with a Maybach V Class, a bouquet of roses and a sparkly gift from Cartier.
That baecation bill had more zeros than a dropout's report card.
MAKHADZI
The Limpopo singer is without a doubt one of the biggest stars in Mzansi at the moment, and if you needed any further proof of that, look at her security detail at a recent gig in the Northern Cape.
The star showed up to a show and was flanked by more than 20 police officers.
It was the kind of protection usually reserved for presidents, and left the star feeling emotional.
“Past weekend I was protected by 20 police officers. My car, my hotel was protected. I had a chance to ask one policewoman and her answer was, like, we were told you are coming and more than five police officers were supposed to be off-duty.
“But because it's you, they volunteered to come and protect you. Northern Cape loves you, Makhadzi. Shout out to all Northern Cape police who came and protected me. Indeed I am living my dream,” she wrote of the experience.
Past weekend I was protected by 20 police … my car my hotel was protected … 😭😭😭 i had a chance to ask one police and...Posted by Makhadzi on Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.