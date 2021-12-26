Loved soapies & telenovelas Mzansi said goodbye to this year

This year has been a bittersweet year for fans of telenovelas and soapies that Mzansi bid farewell to. These productions served as comfort to and proved to be a companionship for people who have grown to love not only the stories but their characters too.

Here are the soapies that came to an end this year, leaving Mzansi shook.

Rhythm City on e.tv

The show closed its curtains for the last time on July 16 this year after 14 years of production. The show had a stellar cast and fans fell in love with the first family on the show — Ntate Kop, Mamokete, Tshidi and Stone.

But it had to be Suffocate and Puleng's love blossoming that became the one thing fans looked forward to. Their forbidden love made the show all the more worth watching.

Though bittersweet there were beautiful endings — from Jafta and Fats finally finding the love of their lives to Sabelo and Sindiswa moving into their very own home, and Suffocate ending up sharing a prison cell with Khulekani.