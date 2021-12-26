Loved soapies & telenovelas Mzansi said goodbye to this year
This year has been a bittersweet year for fans of telenovelas and soapies that Mzansi bid farewell to. These productions served as comfort to and proved to be a companionship for people who have grown to love not only the stories but their characters too.
Here are the soapies that came to an end this year, leaving Mzansi shook.
Rhythm City on e.tv
The show closed its curtains for the last time on July 16 this year after 14 years of production. The show had a stellar cast and fans fell in love with the first family on the show — Ntate Kop, Mamokete, Tshidi and Stone.
But it had to be Suffocate and Puleng's love blossoming that became the one thing fans looked forward to. Their forbidden love made the show all the more worth watching.
Though bittersweet there were beautiful endings — from Jafta and Fats finally finding the love of their lives to Sabelo and Sindiswa moving into their very own home, and Suffocate ending up sharing a prison cell with Khulekani.
Isibaya on Mzansi Magic
When the news broke that this drama series was being canned it broke the hearts of many, who were not ready to part ways with the dashing Mpiyakhe.
Especially because many assumed the show was doing well where ratings were concerned. Rumours were swirling but the station never confirmed anything. Until they made an official statement.
In a statement provided to TshisaLIVE earlier this year the channel director for local entertainment channels at M-Net, Nomsa Philiso, said: “It's always sad when a show that was popular and loved ends, as it is the case with Isibaya.”
After eight captivating seasons, fans had to part ways with their favourite show.
Isidingo — The Need on SABC3
This soapie raised some fans all the way into adulthood. It was on air for 21 years. Who can forget the calculated and twisted Barker Haines, the conniving Cherel, Benjamin le Roux, OG Papa G and Sibiya? The Sfanakalore language that Mzansi miners could relate to?
The Sibeko family, Nina and Majola's hot and cold relationship. What made this show a fan favourite was how they would throw in real life issues in the production and episodes. If something was happening in the country and you didn't know, you were gonna findout while watching Isidingo.
