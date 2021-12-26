TshisaLIVE

Loved soapies & telenovelas Mzansi said goodbye to this year

26 December 2021 - 08:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
'Rhythm City' aired its last episode on July 16 2021.
'Rhythm City' aired its last episode on July 16 2021.
Image: Rhythm City's Twitter

This year has been a bittersweet year for fans of telenovelas and soapies that Mzansi bid farewell to. These productions served as comfort to and proved to be a companionship for people who have grown to love not only the stories but their characters too.

Here are the soapies that came to an end this year, leaving Mzansi shook.

Rhythm City on e.tv

The show closed its curtains for the last time on July 16 this year after 14 years of production. The show had a stellar cast and fans fell in love with the first family on the show — Ntate Kop, Mamokete, Tshidi and Stone.

But it had to be Suffocate and Puleng's love blossoming that became the one thing fans looked forward to. Their forbidden love made the show all the more worth watching. 

Though bittersweet there were beautiful endings — from Jafta and Fats finally finding the love of their lives to Sabelo and Sindiswa moving into their very own home, and Suffocate ending up sharing a prison cell with Khulekani.

Isibaya on Mzansi Magic

When the news broke that this drama series was being canned it broke the hearts of many, who were not ready to part ways with the dashing Mpiyakhe.

Especially because many assumed the show was doing well where ratings were concerned. Rumours were swirling but the station never confirmed anything. Until they made an official statement.

In a statement provided to TshisaLIVE earlier this year the channel director for local entertainment channels at M-Net, Nomsa Philiso, said: “It's always sad when a show that was popular and loved ends, as it is the case with Isibaya.”

After eight captivating seasons, fans had to part ways with their favourite show.

Isidingo — The Need on SABC3

This soapie raised some fans all the way into adulthood. It was on air for 21 years. Who can forget the calculated and twisted Barker Haines, the conniving Cherel, Benjamin le Roux, OG Papa G and Sibiya? The Sfanakalore language that Mzansi miners could relate to?

The Sibeko family, Nina and Majola's hot and cold relationship. What made this show a fan favourite was how they would throw in real life issues in the production and episodes. If something was happening in the country and you didn't know, you were gonna findout while watching Isidingo.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Mzansi reacts to 'Rhythm City' being canned after 13 years

"I have worked with Rhythm City since 2011. This is heartbreaking. The family that brought you so much heart and soul and truth now coming to an ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

‘House Of Zwide’ to replace ‘Rhythm City’

'House Of Zwide' will make it's debut on July 19.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

WATCH | As 'Isibaya' nears its finale, here’s a first look at it's replacement 'Diep City'

'Diep City' looks interesting AF!
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

It’s official: 'Isibaya' has been canned!

"It is a great opportunity for Black Brain to broaden its base and creativity..."
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. A politician and family man - 5 times Malema gushed over his wife & family this ... TshisaLIVE
  2. LISTEN | Boity Thulo explains why she is not practising as a sangoma TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Please Step In' host and local HIV activist Angie Diale has died TshisaLIVE
  4. Rapper Big Zulu responds to Siv Ngesi’s boxing challenge TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Black Coffee ‘humbled beyond belief’ as his song is featured in new ‘Matrix’ ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mall Santa continues to bring cheer, sanitiser and thermometer in hand 
SA's cannabis industry growing fast, but insiders say regulations are limiting ...