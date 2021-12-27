2021 celebrity boxing TL matchups — The matches that never happened!
Mzansi has been waiting in anticipation for a celebrity boxing match since rapper Cassper Nyovest hyped the thing up and they had fun pinning some of the faves together hoping for an entertaining match. However, the year has come and gone without one single match.
Here are a few highly publicised, and highly anticipated boxing matches that never happened.
Cassper vs AKA
The fight between these rappers has been going on for years now and Cassper had enough of the back and forth and called it quits for good this year, smashing all hopes of seeing the pair in the boxing ring.
There are different versions to the story of who signed the contract and who did not, and what the reason for the match being delayed actually was, but this is one match that would've been sold out.
Enough about the fight, I know it's boring now. I got a dope project I'm working on. A first of its kind. Might be ready 1st quarter of the year. Another step into the direction of becoming South Africa's first Hip Hop Billionaire. We thinking outside the box. Super excited!!!— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) January 20, 2021
The truth is, my team is literally paying this guy to fight me. So please, stop with the clown shit. Take the money and shut your mouth. “Sign this, has he signed, sign etc etc ... “ ... it’s all bullshit. I don’t like to do business like this but now it’s time to stop talking. pic.twitter.com/BlPrlhUbqW— AKA (@akaworldwide) January 16, 2021
King Monada vs Big Zulu
When rapper Cassper was high on his fight with Prince Kaybee he was tweeting under the #Celebrity Boxing.
It trended and tweeps were throwing in their ideas. What was unexpected however was Monada challenging rapper Big Zulu for a fight. Big Zulu was sharing snaps of himself working out and he said he was ready.
However this fight didn't happen. It might be it was just banter between two artists.
I challenge Big Zulu to a boxing match 🥊 🥊I am waiting for him to accept💪🙄🏋♂️🚶🏾♂️#CelebrityBoxing https://t.co/zVQSyhpU1Q pic.twitter.com/rmZd9fkCrU— KING MONADA 👑 (@KingMonada) May 25, 2021
Ngeke iphele 1 minutes 🚑 one hand 🙅🏿♂️Done https://t.co/iAenC3SZq4— Big Zulu (@BigZulu_ZN) June 1, 2021
Cassper and Prince Kaybee
This was gonna be a nail-biting boxing match and an experience of a lifetime for the fans but Cassper called it of again. Fans have lost count on how many times they were set to fight only for it to be cancelled. Cassper tweeted that Prince Kaybee was making absurd requests. Prince Kaybee responded and said if the fight was going to be profitable he wanted his cut. These two have been at each other's throats for the longest time and fans hoped the match would help them bury the hatchet.
The Kaybee thing is dead. I have realized that niggas wanna get clout from tweeting or they tryna finesse money to fall on incase they lose. I was looking forward 2 getting in the ring with dude but he is delusional with his demands. Who else yall think would make a good fight?— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) July 29, 2021
But Shotpan you offered a 350k contract, o buwas masepa, I make that anyway in a dry month. So if its for free lets meet NOW where you are but if you going to make profit out of it I want 2.5Million, I’m not scared of your fake wealth papa, put your money where your mouth is. https://t.co/JbDh2TTi4a— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 28, 2021
Makhadzi vs Busiswa
Tweeps were wilding all over the place trying to pair celebs up so they could get into a ring. Under the #CelebrityBoxing tweeps started pairing their faves and Busiswa's name was thrown into the mix, with the suggestion Makhadzi would be a worthy opponent for her.
She politely declined, saying she has never fought a day in her life.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.