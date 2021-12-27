2021 celebrity boxing TL matchups — The matches that never happened!

Mzansi has been waiting in anticipation for a celebrity boxing match since rapper Cassper Nyovest hyped the thing up and they had fun pinning some of the faves together hoping for an entertaining match. However, the year has come and gone without one single match.

Here are a few highly publicised, and highly anticipated boxing matches that never happened.

Cassper vs AKA

The fight between these rappers has been going on for years now and Cassper had enough of the back and forth and called it quits for good this year, smashing all hopes of seeing the pair in the boxing ring.

There are different versions to the story of who signed the contract and who did not, and what the reason for the match being delayed actually was, but this is one match that would've been sold out.