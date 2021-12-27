TshisaLIVE

2021 celebrity boxing TL matchups — The matches that never happened!

27 December 2021 - 14:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Cassper Nyovest and Prince Kaybee had Mzansi excited and fans couldn't wait to see them step into the ring.
Mzansi has been waiting in anticipation for a celebrity boxing match since rapper Cassper Nyovest hyped the thing up and they had fun pinning some of the faves together hoping for an entertaining match. However, the year has come and gone without one single match.

Here are a few highly publicised, and highly anticipated boxing matches that never happened. 

Cassper vs AKA

The fight between these rappers has been going on for years now and Cassper had enough of the back and forth and called it quits for good this year, smashing all hopes of seeing the pair in the boxing ring.

There are different versions to the story of who signed the contract and who did not, and what the reason for the match being delayed actually was, but this is one match that would've been sold out.

King Monada vs Big Zulu

When rapper Cassper was high on his fight with Prince Kaybee he was tweeting under the #Celebrity Boxing.

It trended and tweeps were throwing in their ideas. What was unexpected however was Monada challenging rapper Big Zulu for a fight. Big Zulu was sharing snaps of himself working out and he said he was ready.

However this fight didn't happen. It might be it was just banter between two artists.

Cassper and Prince Kaybee

This was gonna be a nail-biting boxing match and an experience of a lifetime for the fans but Cassper called it of again. Fans have lost count on how many times they were set to fight only for it to be cancelled. Cassper tweeted that Prince Kaybee was making absurd requests. Prince Kaybee responded and said if the fight was going to be profitable he wanted his cut.  These two have been at each other's throats for the longest time and fans hoped the match would help them bury the hatchet.

Makhadzi vs Busiswa

Tweeps were wilding all over the place trying to pair celebs up so they could get into a ring. Under the #CelebrityBoxing tweeps started pairing their faves and Busiswa's name was thrown into the mix, with the suggestion Makhadzi would be a worthy opponent for her.

She politely declined, saying she has never fought a day in her life. 

