Ouch that's spicy! Top 5 clap backs of the year - The 2021 SA celebs version!

Some celebs live for drama. They might not start it, but it's like they are always on standby with spicy clapbacks.

Here are five times celebs in showbiz left us shook with their comebacks to attacks or inappropriate jokes on the TL.

Rapper Cassper Nyovest & music producer and DJ Prince Kaybee

These two have been at each other's throats the whole of this year. Their back and forth exchanges have been nothing but fiery. Their twar started when the DJ took to Twitter to air his thoughts on celebrities being disconnected from their fans over their offerings/ businesses.

He got a very hot clap when Cassper came at him and said tweets were not going to make him famous.