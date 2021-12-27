TshisaLIVE

Ouch that's spicy! Top 5 clap backs of the year - The 2021 SA celebs version!

27 December 2021 - 16:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Cassper Nyovest and Prince Kaybee have been keeping the spice going this year.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest / Prince Kaybee/ Instagram

Some celebs live for drama. They might not start it, but it's like they are always on standby with spicy clapbacks.

Here are five times celebs in showbiz left us shook with their comebacks to attacks or inappropriate jokes on the TL.

Rapper Cassper Nyovest & music producer and DJ Prince Kaybee

These two have been at each other's throats the whole of this year. Their back and forth exchanges have been nothing but fiery. Their twar started when the DJ took to Twitter to air his thoughts on celebrities being disconnected from their fans over their offerings/ businesses.

He got a very hot clap when Cassper came at him and said tweets were not going to make him famous.

Radio host Lerato Kganyago and TV host Jub Jub

Things got real spicy between these two very quickly. Jub Jub even threatened Lerato Kganyago, saying he would release some “files” on  her.   

The spicy exchange was ignited by an Instagram Live video that Jub Jub posted on Monday after the violent riots and looting that erupted in parts of SA.  Lerato than called Jub Jub out on his generalisations of what was going on in Mzansi at the time.

Jub Jub said South Africans needed to let the looters “do whatever they want”.

Media personality Boity and controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai  

This one is a subtle clapback. Ntsiki Mazwai is not one to mince her words when it comes to her opinions about alcohol consumption in Mzansi and celebville.  She tweeted that “all your celebs have booze, but no educational degrees”.

Boity just said cheers with her branded alcohol range.

Rapper Cassper Nyovest and Ifani

When rapper Boity was going through a difficult time after the alleged assault she suffered at the hands of Bujy, Ifani took it upon himself to stray from the matter at hand and made a distasteful joke at her expense. Cassper clapped back and called Ifani an idiot.

Singer Kamo Mphela and podcaster Slik Talk 

Kamo Mphela came out guns blazing for Slik after calling him a waste of sperm for trolling newly famed DJ Uncle Waffles. In one of his episodes he called her a talentless DJ and took a jab at her looks.  Kamo did not hold back and reduced Slik to a talentless woman hater. 

