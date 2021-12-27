TIMELINE | The year Bonang Matheba moved to the US & fought for her brand

On home ground, Bonang has had to fight a hard battle after she fired her previous celebrity management agency.

What had happened was:

Bonang found herself embroiled in a multimillion-rand fight over her sparkling wine brand House of BNG, which her camp claims she was muscled out of by her former agency.

The TV personality, who moved to New York in May, took to Twitter to give her fans a glimpse into her battle with agency and celebrity management group Celebrity Services Africa (CSA). She announced she had terminated her contract with CSA and taken legal action against the global agency, saying she has “instructed my lawyers to investigate the possibility of criminal conduct by the company and its representatives”.

CSA Global hit back at media personality Bonang's accusations, dismissing her allegations as without merit and accusing her or telling half-truths about the situation.

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, CSA reiterated their earlier statement with regards to the matter.

“Per our statement issued, Ms Matheba is currently in breach of multiple contracts with various clients as she has been absent to these brands and indeed her own for the past six months. The matter is currently with our legal team, who are awaiting a response to various letters sent to Ms Matheba lawyer.”

They added, “We are not in the business of destroying brands, but rather in the business of building them. However, we do believe in the merits of contracts and believe agreed-upon terms should be respected and honoured.

“We do hope an amicable solution can be found, where the value that has been created is not undermined or discredited. Nonetheless, we are sad that there has been a parting of the ways. We look back with fond memories of the achievements we made together and wish Bonang every success.”

The matter is ongoing.

