TIMELINE | The year Bonang Matheba moved to the US & fought for her brand
After being stopped in her tracks by a global pandemic, media personality Bonang Matheba finally executed her plan of moving to the US to establish her brand in the land of dreams.
Bonang had previously shared that she had aspirations to make her name known in America and that she was finally ready to go there and put in the work. However, Covid-19 hit and moghel was forced to temporarily abandon her travel plans.
Then things got a bit easier with time and the introduction of vaccinations and B finally got her plane ticket and visa and jetted off to New York.
While she hasn't landed huge gigs yet, she's been putting in the groundwork and showing her face where it matters. There are plans — such as her podcast with Charlemagne — that are yet to manifest as well.
Here are some of the moments she's shared since relocating:
Bonang's #34 Birthday
Everybody’s favourite moghel recently turned 34. Notorious for never sleeping on herself, Bonang threw a get-together for her “SA squad” and her new friends in the US, and even supermodel and L’ORÉAL makeup global ambassador Duckie Thot showed up for Queen B's big day.
Other guests included Emory Stewart, the founder of Emory Petite Style, and media personality Jasmine Yvette.
Been mistaken for Zoe Saldana
In an embarrassing but funny moment, one TikTok creator mistook Bonang for American actress Zoe Saldana.
In a now-viral video, American Nicholas Pinto shared that he saw a large crowd of people taking pictures with a certain lady and he followed suit. Little did he know that the lady he was referring to was SA's media mogul Bonang.
The video garnered over 2-million views on the app.
Attending the VMAs
While it remains unclear what Bonang is actually up to career wise in the US, moghel has sure been living her best life in the big apple and the B-Force is here for all of it!
The media personality took to social media to debut her look for the Video Music Awards (VMAs).
The popular awards took place on Sunday evening in New York City at the Barclays Centre. Queen B slayed the red carpet wearing a playful, sparkly Dolce & Gabbana outfit. Her face was beat and her edges laid and sis had a long ponytail to complete her look.
On home ground, Bonang has had to fight a hard battle after she fired her previous celebrity management agency.
What had happened was:
Bonang found herself embroiled in a multimillion-rand fight over her sparkling wine brand House of BNG, which her camp claims she was muscled out of by her former agency.
The TV personality, who moved to New York in May, took to Twitter to give her fans a glimpse into her battle with agency and celebrity management group Celebrity Services Africa (CSA). She announced she had terminated her contract with CSA and taken legal action against the global agency, saying she has “instructed my lawyers to investigate the possibility of criminal conduct by the company and its representatives”.
CSA Global hit back at media personality Bonang's accusations, dismissing her allegations as without merit and accusing her or telling half-truths about the situation.
In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, CSA reiterated their earlier statement with regards to the matter.
“Per our statement issued, Ms Matheba is currently in breach of multiple contracts with various clients as she has been absent to these brands and indeed her own for the past six months. The matter is currently with our legal team, who are awaiting a response to various letters sent to Ms Matheba lawyer.”
They added, “We are not in the business of destroying brands, but rather in the business of building them. However, we do believe in the merits of contracts and believe agreed-upon terms should be respected and honoured.
“We do hope an amicable solution can be found, where the value that has been created is not undermined or discredited. Nonetheless, we are sad that there has been a parting of the ways. We look back with fond memories of the achievements we made together and wish Bonang every success.”
The matter is ongoing.
On the other front, B has revealed that she's a girl in love and has a man she's just about to give babies to.
However, she still will not be told by random strangers to get to it.
