WATCH | Here are 4 times Makhadzi had Africa chanting ‘queen’ on stage

The year 2021 was one were musician Makhadzi was queening and we are here for it. She has flown the SA flag high with her electrifying performances and her authentic SA sound.

Makhadzi has had her fans eating out of the palm of her hands this year and her star power and stage presence has made her a fan favourite across Mzansi and the continent.

After she released her album African Queen in September she has been very busy promoting her album across the country.

Here are a few magical moments that we are sure the Limpopo-born musician is going to treasure forever:

Performing in Durban for the first time

Makhadzi had never performed in Durban before in the many years that she has been in the industry. She thanked veteran DJ Tira for making it happen for her. She called the city that never sleeps her new home. Makhadzi gave an electrifying performance that left her fans wanting more. One thing about Makhadzi she puts out all her energy on stage.