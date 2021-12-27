TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Here are 4 times Makhadzi had Africa chanting ‘queen’ on stage

27 December 2021 - 08:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Musician Makhadzi has given her best this year
Musician Makhadzi has given her best this year
Image: Instagram/Makhadzi

The year 2021 was one were musician Makhadzi was queening and we are here for it. She has flown the SA flag high with her electrifying performances and her authentic SA sound. 

Makhadzi has had her fans eating out of the palm of her hands this year and her star power and stage presence has made her a fan favourite across Mzansi and the continent.

After she released her album African Queen in September she has been very busy promoting her album across the country.

Here are a few magical moments that we are sure the Limpopo-born musician is going to treasure forever:

Performing in Durban for the first time 

Makhadzi had never performed in Durban before in the many years that she has been in the industry. She thanked veteran DJ  Tira for making it happen for her. She called the city that never sleeps her new home. Makhadzi gave an electrifying performance that left her fans wanting more. One thing about Makhadzi she puts out all her energy on stage.

Makhadzi at Altitude Beach

Makhadzi had the time of her life at Altitude Beach. She got an unexpected surprise of her life when a fan showered her on stage with money she claimed amounted to 10K while performing at Altitude Beach in Fourways, Johannesburg.

😭😭😭😭 so today I was blessed with 10k on stage 😭😭 your love is too much ❤️❤️❤️

Posted by Makhadzi on Sunday, October 17, 2021

Makhadzi in Malawi

Even though her star power and amazing performance was overshadowed by trolls body shaming her, musician Makhadzi had a blast representing SA in Malawi and shared the captured moments on her socials.

The Limpopo-born superstar was one of the headlining acts at the Sand Music Festival alongside the likes of Nigeria's Mr P and Jamaica's Gramps Morgan.

Makhadzi introduced herself as “the most beautiful girl in the world” and then left the festival attendees shook by how much energy she had on stage.

Makhadzi in Botswana

When Makhadzi headed to Botswana she served face, body, vocals and moves to her adoring fans in the neighbouring country.

All through the weekend, social media posts popped up from her fans detailing how Botswana had been Makhadzified. The Matorokisi hitmaker also kept her SA fans in the loop as she documented her time that side. The musician shared a story about how she got her makeup done by an upcoming MUA (makeup artist) named Bobo after she made contact through Instagram.

Botswana was that amazing for the star that she had to do it twice. She gave it her all on stage when she went to Bots again.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

SNAPS | Makhadzi looks like royalty on the cover of UK Classique Q&A mag

Makhadzi is a covergirl and she looks amazing!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Halala! Makhadzi wins her first Afrima award & SA couldn't be prouder

“This is a dream come true. I have been trying my luck to be part of Afrima for the past seven years. God finally answered my prayers at the right ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Singer Makhazi emotional over her 20-strong police escort in Kuruman

"Shout out to all Northern Cape police who came and protect me, indeed I am living my dream."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Makhadzi’s ‘lap dance’ on Master KG sparks new dating rumours

Have Makhadzi and Master KG rekindled their romantic relationship? Tweeps seem to be convinced they are back together.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. A politician and family man - 5 times Malema gushed over his wife & family this ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Loved soapies & telenovelas Mzansi said goodbye to this year TshisaLIVE
  3. From making history on the big screen to health struggles: Zola 7’s 2021 TshisaLIVE
  4. Rapper Big Zulu responds to Siv Ngesi’s boxing challenge TshisaLIVE
  5. LISTEN | Boity Thulo explains why she is not practising as a sangoma TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Desmond Tutu dies at 90: reflecting on a a life lived in struggle and joy
Mall Santa continues to bring cheer, sanitiser and thermometer in hand 