WATCH | Here are 4 times Makhadzi had Africa chanting ‘queen’ on stage
The year 2021 was one were musician Makhadzi was queening and we are here for it. She has flown the SA flag high with her electrifying performances and her authentic SA sound.
Makhadzi has had her fans eating out of the palm of her hands this year and her star power and stage presence has made her a fan favourite across Mzansi and the continent.
After she released her album African Queen in September she has been very busy promoting her album across the country.
Here are a few magical moments that we are sure the Limpopo-born musician is going to treasure forever:
Performing in Durban for the first time
Makhadzi had never performed in Durban before in the many years that she has been in the industry. She thanked veteran DJ Tira for making it happen for her. She called the city that never sleeps her new home. Makhadzi gave an electrifying performance that left her fans wanting more. One thing about Makhadzi she puts out all her energy on stage.
Makhadzi at Altitude Beach
Makhadzi had the time of her life at Altitude Beach. She got an unexpected surprise of her life when a fan showered her on stage with money she claimed amounted to 10K while performing at Altitude Beach in Fourways, Johannesburg.
😭😭😭😭 so today I was blessed with 10k on stage 😭😭 your love is too much ❤️❤️❤️Posted by Makhadzi on Sunday, October 17, 2021
Makhadzi in Malawi
Even though her star power and amazing performance was overshadowed by trolls body shaming her, musician Makhadzi had a blast representing SA in Malawi and shared the captured moments on her socials.
The Limpopo-born superstar was one of the headlining acts at the Sand Music Festival alongside the likes of Nigeria's Mr P and Jamaica's Gramps Morgan.
Makhadzi introduced herself as “the most beautiful girl in the world” and then left the festival attendees shook by how much energy she had on stage.
Makhadzi in Botswana
When Makhadzi headed to Botswana she served face, body, vocals and moves to her adoring fans in the neighbouring country.
All through the weekend, social media posts popped up from her fans detailing how Botswana had been Makhadzified. The Matorokisi hitmaker also kept her SA fans in the loop as she documented her time that side. The musician shared a story about how she got her makeup done by an upcoming MUA (makeup artist) named Bobo after she made contact through Instagram.
Botswana was that amazing for the star that she had to do it twice. She gave it her all on stage when she went to Bots again.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.