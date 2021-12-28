TshisaLIVE

Babes Wodumo trends after claiming Makhadzi 'wants her man' in viral IG video

"Imagine my boyfriend hearing that I am trending for another man! Just because someone wants to to pull a stunt by mentioning my name," Makhadzi responded to trending on Twitter after Babes Wodumo hurled insults at her.

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
28 December 2021 - 10:00
In the cringeworthy clip which landed the stars on the Twitter trends list, Babes Wodumo accuses Makhadzi of going after her husband, Mampintsha.
Image: Instagram x Makhadzi and Instagram x Babes Wodumop

Gqom singer and reality TV star Babes Wodumo has been trending for hours alongside Limpopo hitmaker Makhadzi after a video clip from her recent Instagram Live rant, in which Babes accused Makhadzi of “chasing after” her husband Mampintsha, found its way to Twitter.

In the cringeworthy clip that landed the stars on the Twitter trends list, Babes accuses Makhadzi of going after her baby daddy and “sleeping with him” as she hurled insult after insult at the Red Card hitmaker.

Instagrammers who watched the IG Live tagged Makhadzi to draw her attention to Babes' video. Makhadzi initially chose to blue-tick the situation but later posted a cheeky response.

In the tweet, written in Tshivenda, Makhadzi said she believed the whole thing was a stunt and that in her opinion the husband of the “girl from Durban” wouldn't be able to satisfy her.

"Imagine my boyfriend hearing that I am trending for another man! Just because someone wants to to pull a stunt by mentioning my name... But I forgave her already. And, I replied to satisfy her," she added in another tweet.

Makhadzi has collaborated with Mampintsha previously, on the song Sugar Sugar.

TshisaLIVE reached out to Makhadzi through her record label for comment, however they had not responded by the time this article was published. This article will be updated should they respond.

West Ink Records manager Sbu Ncube said he would “get back” to TshisaLIVE with a statement.

READ MORE

