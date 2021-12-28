'Seven years & still going strong': Malema's love note to Mantoa on their wedding anniversary
EFF leader Julius Malema has gushed over his wife, Mantoa, after the pair celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.
This week, Malema penned a love note to Mantoa, calling her the captain of their ship.
Posting a picture of them together, Malema wrote: “Today we are celebrating seven years as a married couple. The boys’ mother is steering the ship, and we are her passengers.
“Love you, my babe, Exciting seven years, and we are still going strong because our friends and family are supportive.”
Over the years, Malema has been vocal about his love for his wife.
Speaking to Anele Mdoda on SABC's Real Talk in 2018, Malema joked that his grandmother used to say, “I will not die before you get married because I want to see the person who is going to take over from me”.
Others who showered the couple with messages on the anniversary included fellow EFF members Godrich Gardee, Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi and Rebecca Mohlala.
Here is what they had to say:
Happy Anniversary President and our beautiful, humble 1st lady . May you have more years to share together. pic.twitter.com/b2R3C7sWV7— HlengiweMkhaliphi (@HhMkhaliphi) December 27, 2021
Happy anniversary Malemas. A solid union is a foundation of a healthy family. Blessings upon you @Julius_S_Malema and our beautiful and lovely first lady. pic.twitter.com/d763IoH6Z2— Zovuyo Veronica Mente (@veronica_mente) December 27, 2021
President and the wife. Happy 7th anniversary to the Malema’s. pic.twitter.com/Q2ohYN7rkp— Rebecca Mamaile Mohlala (@MathibeRebecca) December 27, 2021
Very few go past 5 years....and those who do, many of them reach their 60th wedding anniversary. Happy 7th Anniversary Mr. President....and Mrs. Malema. pic.twitter.com/zGVZJNcM7R— Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) December 27, 2021
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.