'Seven years & still going strong': Malema's love note to Mantoa on their wedding anniversary

EFF leader Julius Malema has gushed over his wife, Mantoa, after the pair celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

This week, Malema penned a love note to Mantoa, calling her the captain of their ship.

Posting a picture of them together, Malema wrote: “Today we are celebrating seven years as a married couple. The boys’ mother is steering the ship, and we are her passengers.

“Love you, my babe, Exciting seven years, and we are still going strong because our friends and family are supportive.”