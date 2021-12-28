TshisaLIVE

'Seven years & still going strong': Malema's love note to Mantoa on their wedding anniversary

28 December 2021 - 07:00
EFF leader Julius Malema gushes over his wife, Mantoa, after the pair celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.
EFF leader Julius Malema gushes over his wife, Mantoa, after the pair celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.
Image: Instagram/Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has gushed over his wife, Mantoa, after the pair celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

This week, Malema penned a love note to Mantoa, calling her the captain of their ship. 

Posting a picture of them together, Malema wrote: “Today we are celebrating seven years as a married couple. The boys’ mother is steering the ship, and we are her passengers.

“Love you, my babe, Exciting seven years, and we are still going strong because our friends and family are supportive.”

Over the years, Malema has been vocal about his love for his wife.

Speaking to Anele Mdoda on SABC's Real Talk in 2018, Malema joked that his grandmother used to say, “I will not die before you get married because I want to see the person who is going to take over from me”.

Others who showered the couple with messages on the anniversary included fellow EFF members Godrich Gardee, Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi and Rebecca Mohlala.

Here is what they had to say: 

MORE

WATCH | Malema celebrates grandmother's life with TikTok dance challenge

Malema attended a tombstone unveiling ceremony for his late grandmother Sarah over the weekend.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Malema pays tribute to single mothers in heartfelt Mother’s Day post to his wife

"I know what a mother's genuine love can do to a hopeless child; I am a beneficiary of such devotion," Malema wrote.
News
7 months ago

A politician and family man - 5 times Malema gushed over his wife & family this year

Julius Malema is more than a politician, he is also a family man.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Loved soapies & telenovelas Mzansi said goodbye to this year TshisaLIVE
  2. From making history on the big screen to health struggles: Zola 7’s 2021 TshisaLIVE
  3. A politician and family man - 5 times Malema gushed over his wife & family this ... TshisaLIVE
  4. From 28k jackets to bling worth millions! Celeb flexes fans shooketh TshisaLIVE
  5. TIMELINE | The year Bonang Matheba moved to the US & fought for her brand TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'His life is eternal’: Cape Town remembers Desmond Tutu
Desmond Tutu dies at 90: reflecting on a a life lived in struggle and joy