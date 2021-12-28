SNAPS | From the beach to the safari! Inside SA celeb’s hottest vacations
The end of the year is here, and we can't help but gush over a few vaycays celebs took during the year. Whether it was local or international, these celebrities served #VacationGoals.
We are talking everything from luxury, fashion, body goals straight to champagne darling.
Bonang Matheba's Cape Town vacay
Before she got into a legal battle and terminated her contract with her agents CSA, she headed out to Cape Town to check out production and how her canned beverages were doing.
Moghel wore a sexy leopard bikini and served pure heat!
Moshe Ndiki and the birls island vacay
If there is one thing that Moshe knows how to do it is getting lit. There is never a dull moment with him around and his vacay with his birls at Zanzibar. On his #demomacation he served designer after designer with his different beach looks.
Some of the numbers were created by designer extraordinaire Tomi Rikhotso.
Somizi Mhlongo's Cape Town getaway
Somizi Mhlongo's life is always full of luxurious escapades. He knows how to have fun and won't rob himself of the opportunity to unwind and relax.
His vacay at Cape Town was one of our faves this year and it was filled with nothing but breathtaking views. From an exaggerated swimming pool filled with bubble bath to great food. He took some time to leave the hustle and bustle of 'Johustleburg' behind.
Somizi Mhlongo and Vusi Nova's bestiecations
Their friendship is one to write home about. They are always up to something and Mzansi loves them for it. The pair went on a couple of envy-worthy vacations this year, after promising each other to see more of the country together.
Their vacay had some wanting a friendship that's loaded with Rich Mnisi, private jets and yachts, nothing but the #softlife.
Minnie Dlamini-Jones' Zanzibar getaway
The actress, business woman was living her best island life at Zanzibar.
Minnie lived her best life in Zanzibar. She made sure to make the most of her work-turned-holiday trip. Her little munchkin Netha is not even a year yet, but mommy is serving body goals and already serving the sauce in bikinis.
Mohale Motaung and his 'Na enjoyment' vacay
Mohale Motaung was living his best life on his business and pleasure shot-left at Limpopo.
From sipping cocktails in fish bowls and having bush baths Mohale was turning up alone, but he enjoyed being at the luxurious Palala Boutique Game Lodge and Spa and interviewing interesting people on his radio show.
Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana's Maldives vacay
Lamiez and her hubby Khuli Chana are a hard-working couple and barely have time for themselves because they are artists that are always travelling on gigs.
When they took their vacay to Maldives they looked relaxed and all loved up and Mzansi got to even see their playful nature in their Insta stories. They loved seeing the two together with their hair down.