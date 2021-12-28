SNAPS | From the beach to the safari! Inside SA celeb’s hottest vacations

The end of the year is here, and we can't help but gush over a few vaycays celebs took during the year. Whether it was local or international, these celebrities served #VacationGoals.

We are talking everything from luxury, fashion, body goals straight to champagne darling.

Bonang Matheba's Cape Town vacay

Before she got into a legal battle and terminated her contract with her agents CSA, she headed out to Cape Town to check out production and how her canned beverages were doing.

Moghel wore a sexy leopard bikini and served pure heat!