SNAPS | Here are 6 celebs who won battle of the yummy mummies in 2021!

SA celeb moms who welcomed their little bundle of joys have been living their best lives with their "brok besties", and despite sitting out the pressure to snap back, they ended up serving major body goals.

What's refreshing to see is that some of the moms were not in a hurry to get into their pre-baby shape, and were embracing their post-pregnancy figures.

However, as we know, getting into shape was eventually going to be in the cards for moms in showbiz.

Here are a list of yummy mummies in Mzansi who have been serving #bodygoals

Minnie Dlamini- Jones

Minnie seldom gives her fans a glimpse into her work out regimen or weight loss programme, but she sure did achieve her goals in terms of getting her pre-baby body back. The actress seems to be giving summer the body she wants to give it.

She has embraced her curves and was spotted earlier this year in Zanzibar looking hot and saucy.