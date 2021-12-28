SNAPS | Here are 6 celebs who won battle of the yummy mummies in 2021!
SA celeb moms who welcomed their little bundle of joys have been living their best lives with their "brok besties", and despite sitting out the pressure to snap back, they ended up serving major body goals.
What's refreshing to see is that some of the moms were not in a hurry to get into their pre-baby shape, and were embracing their post-pregnancy figures.
However, as we know, getting into shape was eventually going to be in the cards for moms in showbiz.
Here are a list of yummy mummies in Mzansi who have been serving #bodygoals
Minnie Dlamini- Jones
Minnie seldom gives her fans a glimpse into her work out regimen or weight loss programme, but she sure did achieve her goals in terms of getting her pre-baby body back. The actress seems to be giving summer the body she wants to give it.
She has embraced her curves and was spotted earlier this year in Zanzibar looking hot and saucy.
Pearl Modiadie
Pearl been candid about her goal to lose the few kilos she gained when she was pregnant with baby Lewatle. She had to watch what she eats to achieve her goal.
She recently went on a girls' trip with media personality Lorna Maseko and served body goals.
CiCi
The songstress' body transformation is one for the books. Cici has been on a weight loss journey and she looks incredible.
She also did some fat freezing to fast track removing her belly fat. Since she lost the baby weight she has been very confident and wearing sexy clothes. We are here for it, sexy mama.
Simz Ngema
The actress and mom of one struggled to lose weight because she wasn't consistent with working out, but after she used Mome Mahlangu's wellness products she started seeing results and had nothing but rave reviews for the products.
Thobeka Majozi
Thobeka has been putting in the work and spending time at the gym working towards that yummy mummy goal. She was seen earlier this year going hard at the gym with her beau rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest
Londie London
Londie has been known for her body goals, and embracing her curves. Her son is barely a year old, but her bod is as hot as ever!