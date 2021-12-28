TBT | ‘GBV accusations’, censorship & files: Inside Unathi Nkayi’s Kaya dismissal

The abrupt dismissal of Unathi Nkayi from Kaya 959 left Mzansi shook . A press release was sent out stating that she was fired with immediate effect.

Here's a look at how it all went down:

Unathi Nkayi gets fired

Singer, Idols SA judge, and seasoned broadcaster Unathi Nkayi was fired from her show Midday Joy on Kaya 959.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the radio station announced that Unathi's contract had been terminated with immediate effect after two years of being on their platform.

“Nkayi's contract has ended prematurely due to certain conduct that rendered the relationship intolerable going forward. Kaya 959 can confirm that certain incidents had occurred, which resulted in the breakdown of trust between the two parties.

“The station would prefer not to be drawn into a debate around the details of what transpired, in the interest of both parties. Save to state that Ms Nkayi’s version of events has been carefully considered and unfortunately found wanting.”

Radio Jock Sizwe Dhlomo rubbishes GBV claims

A report in City Press shed more light on events leading up to Unathi's abrupt dismissal. Unathi had commented on the article, which lifted the veil of secrecy around the matter. It was alleged that Unathi and Sizwe were involved in a heated argument and Unathi allegedly laid a formal complaint with the HR department, accusing Sizwe of verbal abusive and unprofessional conduct after he was late for his show.

Sizwe took to Twitter in a series of tweets and replies to set the record straight after the article started trending. He said he had nothing to hide and shared his version of what transpired.