‘Let’s try again next year’ — Prince Kaybee reflects on ‘not so great’ 2021

29 December 2021 - 13:00 By constance gaanakgomo
Prince Kaybee said the pic that sent Twitter into a frenzy is one of his losses this year.
Image: Instagram/ Prince Kaybee

As the year draws to a close, many are reflecting on the kind of year they’ve had, as is the norm every December.

However, few people are as honest as DJ and music producer Prince Kaybee, who tweeted this year has been less than great for him.  

He opened up in a tweet in which he shared his woes on the losses he endured this year, some of which were splashed all over the socials for all to see.  

In May this year DJ Hazel Mahazard leaked Prince Kaybee's private conversation with her and his nude picture that made him trend for a while. He later tweeted that people had cancelled him because of that mishap.  

The Sbindi Uyabulala hitmaker has also been entangled in a web of drama when he put the record label he was signed under on blast tweets claiming they were sabotaging him.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE last month he said he was mending things with Universal Music SA and he had to speak out on Twitter but he did not want to be labelled a "bad boy". 

“Yo man, it was not the best year for me personally, D**s flying everywhere on social media, not inspired musically, Covid, got attacked at my establishment and broke my wrist and I didn't buy a new car this year. Hope yours was better, lets' try again next year. I’m out.”

Tweet by Prince Kaybee.
Tweet by Prince Kaybee.
Image: Twitter/Prince Kaybee

In his mentions Hazel apologised to the Fetch Your Life hitmaker, stating she wanted to cross over to the new year with her slate wiped clean.

“Over and above everything, I’ve always felt the need to sincerely, wholeheartedly and genuinely apologise to you personally. Life is too short, and I’d like to cross over into the NY on a clean slate. I’m sorry Kabelo.”

