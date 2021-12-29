SNAPS | SA Celebs who bought or built beautiful, huge houses this year

Even though most people had a tough year as far as finances are concerned following the pandemic lockdowns in SA, some Mzansi celebs managed to get their ducks in a row to build or buy houses this year.

Some celebs bought houses for their families and some focused on getting their own dream homes. Makhadzi did both.

It has been inspiring that despite the challenges faced this year, these celebs managed to achieve some of their biggest goals.

Here's a list of 2021's “Mama I made it” celebs in the category of cribs!

Makhadzi

The Limpopo-born musician announced she has finally bought a home for herself, but only after seeing to it that her family members also have nice homes. Three to be exact.

Taking to Twitter with an inspirational post, the star can be seen in a snap sitting on top of counters in her new home and overjoyed by her latest achievement.

Makhadzi shared her joy about officially being a homeowner at age 25.

“The first time I entered my house I took this picture. My dream came true and I am proud of myself,” she wrote.