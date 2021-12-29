TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | SA Celebs who bought or built beautiful, huge houses this year

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
29 December 2021 - 07:00
Musician Makhadzi built not one but three houses before buying her own.
Musician Makhadzi built not one but three houses before buying her own.
Image: Instagram/Makhadzi

Even though most people had a tough year as far as finances are concerned following the pandemic lockdowns in SA, some Mzansi celebs managed to get their ducks in a row to build or buy houses this year.

Some celebs bought houses for their families and some focused on getting their own dream homes. Makhadzi did both.

It has been inspiring that despite the challenges faced this year, these celebs managed to achieve some of their biggest goals.

Here's a list of 2021's “Mama I made it” celebs in the category of cribs!

Makhadzi

The Limpopo-born musician announced she has finally bought a home for herself, but only after seeing to it that her family members also have nice homes. Three to be exact.

Taking to Twitter with an inspirational post, the star can be seen in a snap sitting on top of counters in her new home and overjoyed by her latest achievement.

Makhadzi shared her joy about officially being a homeowner at age 25.

The first time I entered my house I took this picture. My dream came true and I am proud of myself,” she wrote.

Makhadzi buys herself a home after building houses for mom, dad and gran

“I built my grandmother a house. Just because my mom and father separated I decided not to choose but to build them two different houses. Now I ...
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

King Monada

King Monada has shared the construction progress on his double-storey home in Limpopo. 

Taking to his social media platforms on Wednesday, King shared an inspiring message when he posted a picture of his house.

“Be strong enough to walk away from what's hurting you and patient enough to wait for the blessings you deserve. That's my house,” he wrote.

SNAPS | 'That's my house' - King Monada shows off his two-storey mansion

King Monada gets a nod from DJ Black Coffee after posting about his house-building project.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Ntando Duma

Just months after building her mom a house, Ntando Duma revealed she has finally completed her own home which she started building in February 2020.

Taking to Twitter, the TV personality shared the proud moment with fans. 

“I’ve been building my house since February last year and I’m so glad it is finally done. There’s no-one who’s as ecstatic as Sbahle right now. Kunini yalinda ingane yam bakithi,” she said

Here's a glimpse of Ntando Duma's fancy new house

After just more than a year, Ntando Duma's new crib has been completed.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Lorraine Moropa

Taking to Instagram with a glass of vino, the Lithapo actress was happy to announce  she was a homeowner earlier this year.

She said she built the house from the ground up and is proud of her feat.

“I’ve been building a home since last year and now I’m officially a Mastandi! To God be all the glory,” she wrote.

She also gave fans a glimpse of the double-storey house featuring a cute landing window and upstairs balcony.

Halala! ‘Lithapo’ actress Lorraine Moropa built her own house

Building for the future! We love to see it.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Natasha Thahane

The young actress celebrated buying her own home with an intimate housewarming party earlier this year.

Natasha revealed to her millions of followers on social media that she was officially a homeowner.

“I’m officially a homeowner. God is faithful. Despite the evolving and unstable seasons that life brings, we are called to trust Him. He is a consistent provider and comforter,” tweeted the Blood & Water star.

SNAPS | Inside Natasha Thahane’s intimate housewarming party

Everything about Natasha's housewarming screamed good vibes!
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Thando Thabethe, Pearl Modiadie and Faith Nketsi

These celebs chose 2021 to be the year to express their gratitude to their parents by building them their dream houses.

Refresh your memories by reading the stories below:

Actress Thando Thabethe bought her mother a stunning house

"The best thing I ever did! I bought my mama a whole entire house!" an excited Thando shared.
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

'I work hard and will always celebrate my wins': Pearl Modiadie hits back at 'show-off' claims

The TV and radio presenter has hit back at critics who accused her of being a 'show-off'
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

Reality TV star Faith Nketsi builds her mom her dream house!

"I’m so proud of myself," an excited Faith shared.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Ntando Duma builds her mom a house but some tweeps criticise the ‘showing off’

Ntando gave her followers a glimpse of the house she's building for her mother.
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. #TBT | ‘GBV accusations’, censorship & files: Inside Unathi Nkayi’s Kaya ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Loved soapies & telenovelas Mzansi said goodbye to this year TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Seven years & still going strong': Malema's love note to Mantoa on their ... TshisaLIVE
  4. From making history on the big screen to health struggles: Zola 7’s 2021 TshisaLIVE
  5. TIMELINE | The year Bonang Matheba moved to the US & fought for her brand TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'His life is eternal’: Cape Town remembers Desmond Tutu
Desmond Tutu dies at 90: reflecting on a a life lived in struggle and joy