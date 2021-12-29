TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 'You have a problem with your man' — Makhadzi responds to Babes Wodumo’s man stealing claims

“I came to your studio and you treated me bad ... actually you traumatised me with your behaviour,” Makhadzi said to Babes Wodumo in a video response to her claims.

29 December 2021 - 11:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Musician Makhadzi has hit back at Babes Wodumo who claimed she was after Mampintsha
Musician Makhadzi has hit back at Babes Wodumo who claimed she was after Mampintsha
Image: Instagram/Makhadzi

Limpopo-born hitmaker Makhadzi has hit back at Gqom singer and reality TV star Babes Wodumo's claims that she is after her man.

On Tuesday Babes Wodumo made the Twitter trends list when an Instagram Live video of her went viral.  She accused Makhadzi of “chasing after” her husband.

Makhadzi dismissed the allegation and said maybe it was stunt, but now the musician has taken it upon herself to "clear" her name.

Taking to her socials the Ghanama hitmaker detailed her version of events of what happened when she was recording a song with Babes' husband Mampintsha.

In the video Makhadzi said Babes should've respected that she kept mum about what happened at the studio.  

She said she kept the drama under wraps because she respected her as a woman and did not want to tarnish her name.

“I came to your studio to work. I came to work at your studio because I wanted Mampintsha, actually I'm not even the one who spoke to Mampintsha, it's my management, they spoke to Mampintsha to put [in] a verse.”

Makhadzi says Babes did not want Mampintsha to record a song with her, and fought with her husband in front of people until they recorded a song.

She ended the video by saying it was not her fault that Mampintsha was unable to "control himself" around her.

Makhadzi put Babes on blast for her Instagram Live rant and said it threatened to tarnish her name. She said she went to their studio to work and not do "funny business".

This is the second time Babes has landed in hot water over her rants. However, the first one was confirmed to be a PR stunt when she went after her mother-in-law.  

Babes Wodumo trends after claiming Makhadzi 'wants her man' in viral IG video

"Imagine my boyfriend hearing that I am trending for another man! Just because someone wants to to pull a stunt by mentioning my name," Makhadzi said.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Confirmed! Babes Wodumo’s viral ‘mom-in-law insults’ video was a PR stunt

"We wanted to do something that will trend, bring the eyes to us, and it worked," said Babes Wodumo's manager.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Double win for Makhadzi as 'Ghanama' goes platinum & 'Kokovah' sneaker is finally launched

"Limpopo to the world."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Makhadzi on why she won’t appear in the 'Tshivhidzelwa' music video

"I decided to not be part of it anymore for the sake of people to be happy."
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. #TBT | ‘GBV accusations’, censorship & files: Inside Unathi Nkayi’s Kaya ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Loved soapies & telenovelas Mzansi said goodbye to this year TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Seven years & still going strong': Malema's love note to Mantoa on their ... TshisaLIVE
  4. TIMELINE | The year Bonang Matheba moved to the US & fought for her brand TshisaLIVE
  5. From making history on the big screen to health struggles: Zola 7’s 2021 TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'His life is eternal’: Cape Town remembers Desmond Tutu
Desmond Tutu dies at 90: reflecting on a a life lived in struggle and joy