TshisaLIVE

'Its news to me' — Zodwa Wabantu clears the air on Botswana arrest warrant claims

30 December 2021 - 13:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Zodwa Wabantu has rubbished claims that she was a no-show because of Botswana authorities
Zodwa Wabantu has rubbished claims that she was a no-show because of Botswana authorities
Image: Instagram/ Zodwa Wabantu

Reality TV star and dancer Zodwa Wabantu has rubbished claims that she was a no-show at a festival in Botswana this week because of a warrant issued for her arrest by the Botswana government.

A statement, claiming to be from the Take It Easy Music Festival organisers, said Zodwa would not be in attendance because of the warrant for allegedly “violating the laws of Botswana and humanity ethics”. 

The festival's Facebook page did not include the statement or any mention of Zodwa's no-show, and, up until a few days ago, advertised her performance. Organisers also shared a video of her encouraging people to buy tickets to the festival

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa Wabantu said she was at her home in Johannesburg and was not aware of any arrest warrant out for her.

“I didn't go to Botswana because they didn't pay me. It's news to me that there is a warrant of arrest, maybe they just want fame or whatever. I got no payment and I never posted anything on my Instagram about Botswana because of that.”

Department of International Relations and Co-operation spokesperson Clayson Monyela told TshisaLIVE the department was not aware of any warrant issued against Zodwa.

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from the Take It Easy Festival organisers were unsuccessful at the time of publishing. Any updates will be included once received.

READ MORE

Pasop! Zodwa Wabantu has ‘protection’ against the haters

"From now on you will just look at me," she warned the haters.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Zodwa Wabantu: 'To girls, women. Why you feel a need to abuse me?'

"Girls abuse me when I'm out they tell me that I'm ugly,  I shouldn't be out, I shouldn't be happy. I shouldn't be public," Zodwa shared.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Zodwa Wabantu gets real about what drives her: I'm scared of poverty

Zodwa is elated over the return of her reality TV show.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. #TBT | ‘GBV accusations’, censorship & files: Inside Unathi Nkayi’s Kaya ... TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Matching outfits, food and love — Here’s how Christmas looked for SA ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Seven years & still going strong': Malema's love note to Mantoa on their ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Mohale Motaung’s sister Palesa defends him against cyberbullies TshisaLIVE
  5. Halala! ‘Uzalo’ star Tee Xaba is engaged: Here’s to becoming #MrsM TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...
Tutu remembered as a father, fighter and teacher in Cape Town commemoration