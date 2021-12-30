'It's news to me' — Zodwa Wabantu clears the air on Botswana arrest warrant claims

Reality TV star and dancer Zodwa Wabantu has rubbished claims that she was a no-show at a festival in Botswana this week because of a warrant issued for her arrest by the Botswana government.

A statement, claiming to be from the Take It Easy Music Festival organisers, said Zodwa would not be in attendance because of the warrant for allegedly “violating the laws of Botswana and humanity ethics”.

The festival's Facebook page did not include the statement or any mention of Zodwa's no-show, and, up until a few days ago, advertised her performance. Organisers also shared a video of her encouraging people to buy tickets to the festival

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa Wabantu said she was at her home in Johannesburg and was not aware of any arrest warrant out for her.

“I didn't go to Botswana because they didn't pay me. It's news to me that there is a warrant of arrest, maybe they just want fame or whatever. I got no payment and I never posted anything on my Instagram about Botswana because of that.”

Department of International Relations and Co-operation spokesperson Clayson Monyela told TshisaLIVE the department was not aware of any warrant issued against Zodwa.

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from the Take It Easy Festival organisers were unsuccessful at the time of publishing. Any updates will be included once received.