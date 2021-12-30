TshisaLIVE

'Just show me the money!' - Zoleka Mandela dishes on dating 'broke men':

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
30 December 2021 - 11:00
Zoleka Mandela had followers deep in the feels with her comments.
Zoleka Mandela had followers deep in the feels with her comments.
Image: Instagram/Zoleka Mandela

Author Zoleka Mandela had the TL in meltdown mode this week when she dished on dating “broke” men, asking why she has to constantly take care of them?

Zoleka, who is the granddaughter of anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela, took to Instagram to joke about the struggles of dating while a single mom.

“There are two things my therapist insinuates about me that I can’t say are not true — 1. I’ll probably be in therapy for the rest of my life and 2. In relationships, I’m usually the common denominator. 

“What must happen if I continuously date men who never make more money than I do and who I’m always taking care of? Why can’t they do the synchronised swimming, car pooling and crocheting if I’m paying for everything?” she asked.

She threw back to a post 11 years ago about relationships and said her biggest problem was now dating broke men.

“Relationships with broke men that can’t take care of me financially and they’re expensive penises (that make my vagina make poor life decisions for me that result in parting with so much money) are my biggest problem. Just show me the money!

“Zoleka Mandela concurs with her therapist of 11 yrs, and is still yet to answer one of her questions: Why does Zoleka Mandela think she deserves the very little the men she often chooses offer her? Why?”

Zoleka recently revealed that she is pregnant with her sixth child, and joked that she would have to throw a baby shower just to afford things.

“I should probably start planning a baby shower, although I despise those so very much. The speeches, the games, the spotlight, the surprises, the opening of gifts in front of everyone: It’s all just gross, man!  I need the gifts though, so I don’t have to buy everything else myself.

“According to my baby budget: things, as per usual, are going to be even more expensive as a single parent but certainly manageable!”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

'I’m so freaking happy'- Zoleka Mandela is preggers!

"I thought I had food poisoning. Turns out I was pregnant with my sixth child," said Zoleka.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

'I just want to feel normal again' -Zoleka Mandela on anxiety and depression struggles

"I just want to feel normal again without the emotional heaviness of failure," Zoleka said.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

SNAPS | Mzansi celebs celebrate Africa Day

Celebs celebrated African unity with pics to honour the day.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

16 Days of Activism: Zoleka Mandela on hating herself after being abused as a child

Zoleka Mandela opened up about her struggles after being sexually abused as a child.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. #TBT | ‘GBV accusations’, censorship & files: Inside Unathi Nkayi’s Kaya ... TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Matching outfits, food and love — Here’s how Christmas looked for SA ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Seven years & still going strong': Malema's love note to Mantoa on their ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Mohale Motaung’s sister Palesa defends him against cyberbullies TshisaLIVE
  5. Halala! ‘Uzalo’ star Tee Xaba is engaged: Here’s to becoming #MrsM TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...
Tutu remembered as a father, fighter and teacher in Cape Town commemoration