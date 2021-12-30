TshisaLIVE

Nota gives Ntsiki Mazwai her flowers

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
30 December 2021 - 10:00
Ntsiki Mazwai has been praised for speaking out on alleged abuse against black women.
Image: Instagram/ Ntsiki Mazwai

Outspoken commentator Nota Baloyi has once again praised poet and musician Ntsiki Mazwai, claiming she has “personally suffered the consequences of fighting for the rights of black women”.

Nota has made countless headlines and got the whole nation talking with his jabs, but was all love this week when he took to Twitter to gush over Ntsiki.

Posting a snap of the star, he claimed she sometimes had to pay the price for being a voice for the voiceless.

“Ntsiki Mazwai personally suffered the consequences of fighting for the rights of black women who didn't have the support or courage to speak openly about their abuse and their abusers.”

He said women can now “speak openly without fear of being silenced”.

In March, Nota weighed in on Ntsiki's claim to have more influence than any women in the EFF, saying it is “an unequivocal fact”.

He claimed the star paved the way for artists like Sho Majozi and Busiswa and influenced their poetry style.

“Ntsiki Mazwai is their mother! When she speaks about certain issues, Ntsiki is more prominent than any women in the EFF,” he said.

