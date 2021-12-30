Yikes! Three Mzansi celebs DJ Thuli Phongolo denied dating this year
It's been a super eventful year for actress-turned-DJ Thuli Phongolo, who has been booked and busy on the work front while fending off Twitter FBI and Instagram CSI investigations into who she is dating all year round.
Thuli definitely used the year to cement herself as a DJ despite the initial hesitancy she was shown by people in Mzansi, who doubted her capabilities and credited her beauty and fame as the reason why she got booked.
The actress, who is most popular for her role as Namhla on SABC1's Generations: The Legacy, showed naysayers she was the real deal by getting booked until March 2022 to spin the discs. While that is impressive, she still kept up the work ethic and secured the bag when she got multiple acting gigs, including one on a Netflix SA production.
You would think that's what hogged headlines for the UJ graduate but nope, it seems the internet is more obsessed with who is sleeping in Thuli's bed.
Thuli has had to deny relationships that were “imposed on her” after internet sleuths gathered “evidence” romantically linking her to male celebrities. The poor actress had to issue denial after denial whenever the internet proclaimed she had lied to SA when she said she's single.
Here's a look into who Thuli was rumoured to be dating this year.
Duduzane Zuma
Earlier this year, Thuli had to slam rumours about dating the former president's son, saying she does not know the controversial businessman.
Thuli set the record straight on Twitter after one user said Duduzane's denial of the pair's relationship in an interview with Mac-G was suspicious.
In the interview, Duduzane denied knowing Thuli, saying he is used to rumours being spread about him and he has never met her.
She took to Twitter to echo his words, replying to a tweep: “I don't know him.”
Read all about it below:
Master KG
In August, Thuli had to pour cold water over rumours she is dating Master KG, saying the pair are strictly mates.
It all began after Thuli was spotted replying to award-winning and international sensation Master KG’s tweets about dating older women. After asking his followers if this is an acceptable thing to do, the former Generations: The Legacy star responded by saying “Bathong nana, of course!”.
With active imaginations running wild, some users made the assumption Thuli and Master KG are an item. Not here for the rumour mill and gossip, Thuli shut down the rumours that she is dating the Jerusalema star.
“Apparently, I’m dating Master KG because I commented on his tweet! Guys, please respect me!” she wrote.
Read all about it below:
DJ Maphorisa
A few weeks ago in October, the sphithiphithi hit once more when Twitter FBI linked Thuli to DJ Maphorisa.
Videos of Thuli and Phori holding hands and intimately dancing together at events went viral on social media, sparking dating rumours.
Responding to the speculation, Thuli took to her Twitter timeline, saying she is single and not dating anyone.
“Y’all stop. We’re not dating! I’m so done with you guys!” she wrote.
“And the truth remains, I’m single.”
Read all about it below: