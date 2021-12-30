Yikes! Three Mzansi celebs DJ Thuli Phongolo denied dating this year

It's been a super eventful year for actress-turned-DJ Thuli Phongolo, who has been booked and busy on the work front while fending off Twitter FBI and Instagram CSI investigations into who she is dating all year round.

Thuli definitely used the year to cement herself as a DJ despite the initial hesitancy she was shown by people in Mzansi, who doubted her capabilities and credited her beauty and fame as the reason why she got booked.

The actress, who is most popular for her role as Namhla on SABC1's Generations: The Legacy, showed naysayers she was the real deal by getting booked until March 2022 to spin the discs. While that is impressive, she still kept up the work ethic and secured the bag when she got multiple acting gigs, including one on a Netflix SA production.