Halala! Gospel star Winnie Mashaba is pregnant

31 December 2021 - 10:19 By Joy Mphande
Winnie Mashasha reveals she's expecting a bundle of joy.
Winnie Mashasha reveals she's expecting a bundle of joy.
Image: Instagram/ Dr Winnie Mashasha

Congratulations are in order for gospel singer Dr Winnie Mashaba after she revealed that she is pregnant with her fourth child.

Taking to Instagram recently, Winnie (40) shared images of her baby bump expressing her gratitude.

“It ended with so much joy and gratitude unto the Lord,” she wrote.

“I bless the Lord with so much gratitude as I continue praying for all the women who are longing to celebrate like me one day. God is the same in all the situations.”

The singer said that she was taking a break from performing to focus on her pregnancy.

“I take a break to focus on other important things. My bookings are now officially closed until further notice,” she announced.

It's baby boom in celebville as Zoleka Mandela and gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad's missus announced that they are expecting babies.

Zoleka has excitedly been sharing her pregnancy journey with her followers on her page.

“OMG! I’m having a freaking baby, still can’t believe how truly blessed and lucky I am,” she wrote. 

Dumi Mkokstad announced that he and his wife Zipho are expecting a bundle of joy.

“So it’s been a few months. We said our prayers unto the Lord and he provided, but what I want to highlight is that I am so proud of my wife. The Lord blessed me with the most amazing human in the world,” he wrote.

TshisaLIVE
