Halala! Gospel star Winnie Mashaba is pregnant

Congratulations are in order for gospel singer Dr Winnie Mashaba after she revealed that she is pregnant with her fourth child.

Taking to Instagram recently, Winnie (40) shared images of her baby bump expressing her gratitude.

“It ended with so much joy and gratitude unto the Lord,” she wrote.

“I bless the Lord with so much gratitude as I continue praying for all the women who are longing to celebrate like me one day. God is the same in all the situations.”

The singer said that she was taking a break from performing to focus on her pregnancy.

“I take a break to focus on other important things. My bookings are now officially closed until further notice,” she announced.