SA rappers who jumped on to the Amapiano bandwagon & ran with it!

The music industry is changing rapidly and that could largely be attributed to Amapiano. It's been quite a bumpy ride this year for rappers who decided to put labels aside and just make music.

This debate and shift sent Mzansi hip-hop heads into panic mode on whether their faves would abandon the hip-hop culture for good. The genre switch was largely made possible by collaboration with other artists in Amapiano.

Here is a list of rappers that have made the switch.

Sizwe Alakine/Reason

One rapper who has been repeatedly slammed is Siswe Alakine, formerly known as Reason. He took the backlash pretty well as he calmly defused the situation by telling his fans that he has always been a rapper and he was not necessarily leaving hip-hop but he was rapping on different genres.

What baffled the rapper was what he described as fear from rappers and the fans alike, fear to be fluid in the music industry. Sizwe decided not to have any self-limiting beliefs about himself, he said his songwriting helped him be fluid.

Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest aka Don Billiato was arguably the first to ever do it, and that's according to him. He won't let Mzansi forget that he was the first to jump on the bandwagon. He has never really put much thought into what kind of genre he falls under.

His latest body of work is testament to that. He has been easy when it comes to boxing himself.

Focalistic

Foca is no newbie to this conversation, he expertly blends hip-hop with Amapiano. It comes as second nature to him because he comes from the hub of pop-culture in Ga-Rankuwa where there is never really a need to be pro a certain genre and anti the next.

Riky Rick

Riky has managed to reinvent himself for the past decade, making collaborations easier for him. He has almost always released bangers that have stayed with us beyond the expected time frame. He was worked with prominent DJs in the Amapiano space, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small just to name a few.

His switch was free flowing because that's who Ricky is: a jack of all trades when it comes to music.