New whips, new cribs & soft life goals! Mzansi celebrities who enjoyed 2021

It's no secret that some celebs are all about the lux life. Though it's been a tough year, here are a list of celebs in showbiz that have made extravagant purchases that gave fans serious fomo.

These celebs were all about the #softlife this year. Uh meaning, what is better than being able to buy and build the things you've always wanted as a child? Nothing!

DJ Maphorisa

Amapiano producer DJ Maphorisa went to Dubai where he purchased a R1.5m Cartier golden watch. Dubai is the capital city of the soft life, and it came as no surprise that Phori tapped into his lavish side and bought himself a timepiece.