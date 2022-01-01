New whips, new cribs & soft life goals! Mzansi celebrities who enjoyed 2021
It's no secret that some celebs are all about the lux life. Though it's been a tough year, here are a list of celebs in showbiz that have made extravagant purchases that gave fans serious fomo.
These celebs were all about the #softlife this year. Uh meaning, what is better than being able to buy and build the things you've always wanted as a child? Nothing!
DJ Maphorisa
Amapiano producer DJ Maphorisa went to Dubai where he purchased a R1.5m Cartier golden watch. Dubai is the capital city of the soft life, and it came as no surprise that Phori tapped into his lavish side and bought himself a timepiece.
DJ Maphorisa visits Cartier in Dubai and purchases jewelry worth 1.5 million. pic.twitter.com/vElQC9f7sU— Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) October 18, 2021
Rapper Cassper Nyovest
There must've been something in the air this year in the diamond villa because the rapper joined Phori with the lavish purchase of all things diamond. He gifted himself with a R1.4m diamond chain. The icy diamond cost him 700k in pounds. On his Instagram he said it's been a good year, and he was spoiling himself.
Master KG
Earlier this year, the Jerusalema hitmaker splurged in an all-designer shopping spree when he headed out to Diesel to a R27k jacket. He did the same thing again later in the year. It seems he has found his third love and that's the brand he keeps going back for.
Though that's impressive, it's his flex game that he needs to be commended for. He tweeted that one service provider over-charged him because he saw what was in his garage. No guessing his whips gave away his net worth.
Ntando Duma
This actress had peeps breathing through the wound, when she purchased a new whip. She now belongs to the #girlswithmerc and she couldn't be more happier. She took to Instagram and thanked God for her achievements.
Lamiez Holworthy
It was a beautiful family affair when Lamiez bought her new baby a Mercedes-V class. She was very emotional on the day because this was her late father's dream car and to make the day even more emotional it rained.
Now in some SA cultures rain signifies a blessing, and that's how DJ Lamiez saw it — as a nod from her late dad.
Makhadzi
The Limpopo- born musician bought herself a crib after seeing to it that her family was settled first. She built homes for her parents individually because they are separated and her grandmother was also gifted with a new house. Makhadzi has been doing so well in what has definitely been her year.
The first time I entered to my house I took this picture. My dream came true and I am proud of my self. I built my grandmother a house 🏡 just because my mom and father separated I decided to not choose but to built them two different houses.— Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) August 19, 2021
Now I bought MY OWN HOUSE! pic.twitter.com/yYq8bMNWjL
King Monada
The Limpopo-born singer took to Twitter to share his lavish double-storey home in Limpopo.
From the architectural design, to the foundation and the laying of the bricks, King Monada has been sharing his building journey with his fans on his social platforms.
Be strong enough to walk away from what's hurting you and patient enough to wait for the blessings you deserve🥺🔥🥂🍾— KING MONADA 👑 (@KingMonada) November 10, 2021
That's my house💚🥂🍾💃🏽🕺🏽😊💯 pic.twitter.com/tKGjw2uPT3
