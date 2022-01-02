Five times DJ Zinhle broke the internet in 2021 & SA loved to see it!

Whether it be her romantic relationship or her embarking on a business venture, DJ Zinhle made the social media trends list on several occasions last year.

Here's a look at five of those times DJ Zinhle stopped traffic on the internet:

Baby number two!

As DJ Zinhle avoided taking pictures showing her tummy, speculation about her being pregnant with her second baby circulated on social media, until she later confirmed the news with her reality TV show.

DJ Zinhle is a mother to her first daughter Kairo, who she co-parents with rapper AKA, and her second daughter with her boyfriend, Murdah Bongz of Black Motion.

“This is the last one. That's for sure. It just takes so long to make a baby. If it took a shorter period maybe I'd have another one but I think I'm done. This is it for me.”