From multimillion rand deals to timeless music — Makhadzi’s top 2021 moments

She may have been a star in Limpopo for longer, but Makhadzi officially blew up in 2021 and totally owned the year.

The musician from Venda left Mzansi and Africa no choice but to love her because all she served were hit songs, powerful performances and star power in all her moves.

Far from the girl who danced and sang at taxi ranks for small change, the Ghanama hitmaker is a recognised star. When Mzansi got to know Makhadzi, she opened up about where she came from.

Makhadzi's career started at the tender age of 12, when she was already running away from home to dance at promo shows. From then she started singing wedding songs and eventually dabbled in other genres, until she landed on what is called “Limpopo house” and hit the big time with her catchy tune Matorokisi.

In a candid interview with YouTuber MacG, Makhadzi opened up about how she was exploited because she had no knowledge of the industry, and even sexually assaulted by people who took advantage of her.

Since then, the singer has exceeded her own expectations. Makhadzi had a very eventful 2021 filled with both high and low moments.

Here are some of Makhadzi's top moments last year: