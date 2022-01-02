SNAPS | Here are 5 of the best kiddies parties that came out of celebville
Their parents went all out!
Celebs go all out for their little bundles of joy.
It seems there's never too much they can do to make the day perfect for their little munchkins, and the parties we've seen this year were all the proof we need to see.
These kids had better parties than most adults. Check them out.
Pearl Modiadie's baby Lewatle
Lewatle's mom pulled out all the stops for this one. The theme was boho chic, and as much as it was for a one-year-old, it was very lavish and elegant, and this events company never disappoints.
Minnie Dlamini's baby Netha
Minnie Dlamini-Jones hosted her friends and family at Jaguar Land Rover Experience Centre for Netha's 1st birthday. She took to her Instagram to share a cute video summing up the blissful day she had with her besties and their cubs.
The party was car-themed and Netha's mom admitted that her child is obsessed with cars.
Mome and Tall A**s Mo's Te Amo
To celebrate Te Amo aka Nkosazana's birthday, the celeb couple went out of their way to make sure everything was perfect for their princess.
From the exquisite décor to the colourful treats the little ones could nibble, the Mahlangus paid close attention to detail.
The theme for the third birthday party was heritage and the Mahlangus wore matching outfits. The day was filled with fun activities, from games to colouring in Nkosazana's book to create special memories.
Amapiano DJ Lady Du's daughter Mia
Amapiano singer and DJ Lady Du threw her little princess Mia the cutest birthday party when she turned five recently.
Taking to Instagram, the songstress wished her sunshine a happy birthday, calling her the love of her life.
Mommas always wanna throw over-the-top birthday parties for their bundles of joy, and after the Covid pandemic made things a little difficult, Lady Du made up for lost time for her daughter.
Tshepi Vundla and JR's Siba
The couple know how to throw a themed birthday party, they have this on lock. Tshepi and her musician bae always throw the best parties for their son, and his 4th, space jam-themed party, was filled with colour, laughter and family.
Siba celebrated his big day with his closest family and friends and judging from moments shared by his parents, he and his guests had lots of fun. Most wore basketball gear to respect the theme and everyone looked super-cool.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.