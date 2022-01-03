TshisaLIVE

#BookedAndBusy | Here's how Thuli Phongolo secured the bag in 2021

03 January 2022 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
Thuli Phongolo has been hard at work.
Image: Instagram/ Thuli Phongolo

Thulisile “Thuli P” Phongolo is undeniably at the top of her game and we love to see it. 

When scrolling through the DJ's timeline you'll notice how Thuli is constantly speaking of the hard work that comes with juggling her acting career with her budding  and demanding DJ career.

Thuli Phongolo joined the case of Showmax's The Wife, which is based on Dudu Busani-Dube's best-selling novel Hlomu: The Wife and was excited to have her fans react positively to her character on the show.

“I’m glad you guys have finally met Lerato! What a job she is, oh but I love her! You just never see her coming because she hides her layers well but everything she does, she does with intent ... things get quite interesting! Happy to be a part of the phenomenon that’s Hlomu: The Wife, enjoying the cast so much! An original, a love story with a twist,” she wrote. 

Since venturing into the music industry as a DJ in 2017 after being mentored by DJ Ryno and DJ Zoe (who plays with Ganyani), Thuli started a record label and signed herself to pursue her love and passion for music. 

Thuli took to her Instagram stories sharing a video of her being showered with money notes during her DJ set at an event in October and revealed that she received R18,000 in tips.

“Lalelani La! I made 18K from tips tonight!” she wrote.

Thuli Phongolo's Instagram stories.
Image: Instagram/ Thuli Phongolo

Thuli P is constantly booked and has taken to her timeline to expressed her gratitude, saying that she does not take the opportunities she receives for granted. 

“Everything I’ve ever desired is on the way but I want to be fully present in what I’ve been blessed with now. GOD has been so good to me, my ancestors are working overtime.” she wrote.

