BookedAndBusy | Here's how Thuli Phongolo secured the bag in 2021

Thulisile “Thuli P” Phongolo is undeniably at the top of her game and we love to see it.

When scrolling through the DJ's timeline you'll notice how Thuli is constantly speaking of the hard work that comes with juggling her acting career with her budding and demanding DJ career.

Thuli Phongolo joined the case of Showmax's The Wife, which is based on Dudu Busani-Dube's best-selling novel Hlomu: The Wife and was excited to have her fans react positively to her character on the show.

“I’m glad you guys have finally met Lerato! What a job she is, oh but I love her! You just never see her coming because she hides her layers well but everything she does, she does with intent ... things get quite interesting! Happy to be a part of the phenomenon that’s Hlomu: The Wife, enjoying the cast so much! An original, a love story with a twist,” she wrote.