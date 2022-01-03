NaakMusiq clears the air on engagement rumours
Actor and musician Anga "NaakMusiq" Makubalo has quelled rumours he is engaged to his girlfriend Robyn Leigh.
A Twitter post by an entertainment blogger recently announced the rumoured engagement.
Anga quickly headed to the comments section to label the report "fake news".
The musician's manager Nyagunda Ngwenya confirmed to TshisaLIVE there was no truth to the rumours.
"Naakmusiq is not engaged. He is focusing is on upcoming projects and will continue giving his fans amazing music. 2022 is looking very bright," she said.
A post of him allegedly claiming Robyn had bought the ring with her own money, and that she was allowed to do with it as she pleased, also went viral.
In it, he allegedly said it was no one's business where she wore her ring.
