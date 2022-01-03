OPINION | Zozi, Shudu and other Miss SAs proved how much black girls need representation

Introduction:

The year 2020 gave the young black girl another win when Limpopo-born Shudufhadzo Musida took the Miss SA crown won by the gorgeous Zozibini Tunzi in 2019.

A different but still beautiful black woman won the coveted crown, and the black girl magic movement rejoiced at having another woman represent them.

However, her win was also questioned by the negative Nancys of the country who felt Miss SA was sending a “divisive” message by giving the crown back-to-back to black women.

On the TL, the pageant was suddenly too “pro-black” for some people, and there were folk who said the most uncalled for things trying to discredit black beauty or Shudu’s worthiness to wear the crown.

This opinion piece was written to remind the reader that representation is important to all of us, and that particularly black people deserve to have all shades, shapes and unique-to-them hairstyles recognised and celebrated.

It was written as a reminder that black people can have more than one seat at the table, and that the varied beauty within the black nation can also be marvelled at.

This was to say to “Sour Karen” that if Shudu isn’t your cup of tea, wait for the next one. Maybe she may be the kind of latte you prefer.

Finally to say to the Miss SA Organisation, we love the direction you are taking with boldness, and whether Miss SA 2021 is a black woman with a big Afro or a white woman with a pixie haircut, we love that you are celebrating SA beauty.