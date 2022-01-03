TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee lists some of his biggest achievements in 2021

03 January 2022 - 13:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
PrinceKaybee has listed his biggest achievements in 2021.
Image: Twitter/ PrinceKaybee

Music producer and DJ Prince Kaybee has reflected on his 2021, admitting it wasn't all sunshine and roses.

The Fetch Your Life hitmaker listed his achievements, including having his music featured in one the biggest films of the year, Coming 2 America, and his hits making number one on Apple Music.

Kaybee was also one of Google's top trending personalities in Mzansi.

He spoke out on several issues, including a dispute with his record label, cheating allegations and amapiano music.

"Though I had a bad 2021, here are some positives achieved last year. Love you all and thank you," he said.

