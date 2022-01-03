‘Vusi Nova is not going anywhere’ — Snova’s amapiano track climbs up the charts

Vusi Nova has assured his fans that while he has ventured into the amapiano genre, he will continue to cater to his fans that who love his Afro-soul music.

After months of backlash on social media for changing his name and transitioning to a new genre, the singer told TshisaLIVE he was grateful to see people were finally warming up to his new music.

"It's great that people have eventually got the message that Vusi Nova is not going anywhere," he said.

"I am also really excited that people have supported Shuku Shuku and the feedback from the fans has also been positive."