Actress Linda Mtoba wants y'all to stop snapping people without their permission

Being part of showbiz warrants a lot of attention from Mzansi and more often than not celebs find themselves in situations where the camera is always flashing, sometimes without their permission.

At a groove there's always someone taking pictures or videos and it doesn't sit well with some people, including actress Linda Mtoba.

The mother of one took to her socials to let her followers know how she really feels about it.

She asked why some people get offended when others request they don't take pictures of them.

She advised people to at least ask before clicking away.

“Why do people get offended when asked to not snap or take videos of other people. It’s that person's choice. Don’t go around videoing people without permission.