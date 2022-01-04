Here’s why tweeps think Andile Mpisane's wife is totes pregnant

A recent video of Andile Mpisane and his wife Tamia Louw circulating on social media has tweeps convinced that the newlyweds are expecting a baby together.

In the video, Andile and his wife share a kiss before turning towards the camera. Tamia's baggy shirt has tweeps speculating that she could possibly be concealing a baby bump.

The rumours have not been confirmed and Tamia has remained mum on the claims, but tweeps keep wondering why she has been posting snaps of herself above her chest.

Take a look at the video below: