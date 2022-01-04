TshisaLIVE

Here’s why tweeps think Andile Mpisane's wife is totes pregnant

04 January 2022 - 09:58 By Joy Mphande
Tamia and Andile Mpisane remain mum on rumours that they're expecting a baby together.
Image: Instagram/ Tamia Mpisane

A recent video of Andile Mpisane and his wife Tamia Louw circulating on social media has tweeps convinced that the newlyweds are expecting a baby together. 

In the video, Andile and his wife share a kiss before turning towards the camera. Tamia's baggy shirt has tweeps speculating that she could possibly be concealing a baby bump.

The rumours have not been confirmed and Tamia has remained mum on the claims, but tweeps keep wondering why she has been posting snaps of herself above her chest.

Take a look at the video below:

Take a look at some of the reactions to the video below:

The rumours come after the couple tied the knot recently.

Sharing the big news with his followers, Andile penned an open letter to his wife.

“I feel blessed to have found an amazing woman that shares the same goals as me. I’m looking forward to a fruitful future with my wife and family. I’m thankful to God for bringing her into my life. To Tamia, I love you Mkami aka Mrs AM. I choose you and there is no turning back. We are in this together!” he said.

Blushing bride, Tamia took to the comments section of his post expressing her love for him.

“Thank you for loving me so boldly and loudly. You’ve really gone above and beyond. I look forward to forever with you. I love you. Ngiyabonga, baby.” she wrote.

TshisaLIVE
