LISTEN | Here's what loving Moshe Ndiki taught a smitten Phelo Bala

Musician Phelo Bala-Ndiki and his hubby, actor Moshe Ndiki-Bala, are one of Mzansi's most loved couples, despite only sharing bits of their relationship with the public.

Earlier this year, Phelo opened up about how his marriage to Moshe has helped him mature and become even more expressive.

Chatting to TshisaLIVE, Phelo shared a few insights into how he sees love and how his marriage and love have inspired his music.

“I love and I've always loved love, the idea of it. But as you grow, you begin to understand that just the word itself is not enough, and what actually goes into it. That's growth, and that's when you know you're an adult; when you understand that love is a doing word.”

2021 had its challenges and it's victories for the couple, but they remain a firm fave for South Africans.

Listen to the fun podcast below: