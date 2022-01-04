TshisaLIVE

LISTEN | Here's what loving Moshe Ndiki taught a smitten Phelo Bala

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
04 January 2022 - 07:00
Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala often share snippets about their love with fans.
Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala often share snippets about their love with fans.
Image: Moshe Ndiki Instagram

Musician Phelo Bala-Ndiki and his hubby, actor Moshe Ndiki-Bala, are one of Mzansi's most loved couples, despite only sharing bits of their relationship with the public.

Earlier this year, Phelo opened up about how his marriage to Moshe has helped him mature and become even more expressive.

Chatting to TshisaLIVE, Phelo shared a few insights into how he sees love and how his marriage and love have inspired his music.

“I love and I've always loved love, the idea of it. But as you grow, you begin to understand that just the word itself is not enough, and what actually goes into it. That's growth, and that's when you know you're an adult; when you understand that love is a doing word.”

2021 had its challenges and it's victories for the couple, but they remain a firm fave for South Africans.

Listen to the fun podcast below:

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm 

Phelo, who has had his fair share of ups and downs in the relationship, said he loved using music as a journal to process the often strong feelings that come with loving someone and allowing them to love you in return.

“I think expressing yourself through music is a nice way of using it as journal. For me, this is really how I can celebrate love and the day of love, by releasing a love song.”

The singer said a huge part of his growth in understanding love, came from the challenges and triumphs he experienced in his marriage. He said after the lows and the highs of his relationship with Moshe, which began as far back as 2014, he learnt a great deal about the approach that worked best for them.

The key to loving each other truthfully, for him, began in understanding that people don't have the same understanding of what love is and that people express affection differently.

“For me, one of things that I had to understand was that anifani (you are not the same). You do things in a different way, you are different people, you are not born from the same backgrounds ... so therefore the way I understand love is also not the same as the next person. So it's about finding that common ground and really appreciating the things that are different about the other person, more than the ones that you love.”

READ MORE

Moshe Ndiki & Phelo Bala's friendship with their helper is the cutest!

Singer Phelo Bala and his partner media personality Moshe Ndiki spent their public holiday with their helper.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

‘You’re the other half I’ve never had’ — Inside Moshe’s surprise birthday party for Phelo

"I appreciate how he gave it his all just to see me happy but mostly, him going all out to remind me of how much he loves me."
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

#LoveWins: LGBTQI+ couples who have been leading in SA

We could learn a thing or two from these same-sex unions!
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. From multimillion rand deals to timeless music — Makhadzi’s top 2021 moments TshisaLIVE
  2. LISTEN | Here's why polygamist Musa Mseleku is against polyandry TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Hlo hits back at backlash after winning Ukhozi FM’s song of the year TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘Phinda ufote wena SomG and this time wear a G-string’ — Tweeps react to Somizi ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Mzansi freaks out after Master KG calls Makhadzi his wife on stage TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town
Praise for Cape Town firefighters who tackled parliament blaze