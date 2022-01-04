TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | A look inside Mamkhize's lavish desert vacay

'When you get the chance, Explore Africa.'

04 January 2022 - 11:30 By Constance Gaanakgomo
MamKhize has been living it up in the Namibian desert
Image: Instagram/ Shauwn Mkhize

Business mogul and reality TV star Shauwn “MamKhize” Mkhize has been chasing the sun in the Namibian desert for the holidays.

Where MamKhize is concerned, nothing can ever be less than glam and fab and her trip proved just how much she is about the #SoftLife.

The reality show star showed that #SoftLife on Instagram, taking her followers on her journey through videos of her escapades.

The businesswoman joked that while she was having lunch in the desert, she was still representing with classic South African boerewors. 

She also visited Namibia's Clay Castles which are a thousand years old. The spot is praised for its serene and Zen atmosphere, something Mamkhize fell in love with while on her vacay.

“Truly blessed with great weather, great locations and great company. This vacation has really been blissful for me to be able to unwind and relax before getting back to the hustle and bustle that awaits. Sun kissed and basking in the African sun, what more can a girl ask for?”

Here are some of her moments from Namibia :

